The third and final One Day International between India and the West Indies will be played at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad today.

IMAGE: K L Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav celebrate a boundary during their 90-run partnership off 106 balls in the second ODI against the West Indies. Photograph: BCCI

India won the second ODI and the series.

Can India win the third ODI? Or will the West Indians surprise the Indians?

Time to Vote!