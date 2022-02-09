Rohit hails Krishna's 'never seen spell in India'

Prasidh Krishna bags 4 wickets for 12 runs in nine overs, including two maidens as India trounce West Indies by 44 runs in second ODI.

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna is all smiles as he poses with the Paytm 'Man of the Match' trophy after the second One-Day International against the West Indies, in Ahmedabad, on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Rohit Sharma hailed Prasidh Krishna's impact in the second One-Day International against the West Indies after the pacer’s four-wicket haul helped India defend 237 and win by 44 runs, in Ahmedabad, on Wednesday.

Krishna finished with excellent figures of 4 for 12 runs in nine overs, including two maidens.

The easy victory gave India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

"Obviously, winning the series is a good feeling. There were some challenges. The partnership between (KL) Rahul and Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) had a lot of maturity. We got to a respectable total in the end. We knew we could fight it out.

“The entire unit came out and bowled superbly. It is important for these guys to bat under pressure and that is how you will judge their character," said Rohit at the post-match presentation.

He was all praise for Krishna.

"We don't mind losing a few games trying out a few things, because it is important to look at the long-term goals. We will see what works out well for the team combination. I was a little surprised to see no dew.

“I have never seen a spell like that in India for a long time now. Prasidh bowled with a lot of pace and kept it going. The others complimented him," he added.

Rohit also said Shikar Dhawan “should be back” for the third and final ODI in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Before the series started, the dashing opener, along with Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Navdeep Saini, tested positive for COVID-19.

"We will get Shikhar back next game, and he needs some game time. It is not always the results. We wanted to try it one game."

Rohit also lauded the showing of Yadav and Rahul, who scored 64 and 49 respectively.

"Surya had to take his time and understand what the team wants from him. KL also batted superbly as he is consistently up and down in the order. I have been asked to try something different. We wanted to try it one game. Shikhar should be back for the next game."

"When you have five bowlers and Deepak (Hooda) being sixth, you always need to keep rotating the bowlers," he added.