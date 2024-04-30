Why is Modi nervous even in BJP bastions: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that its candidates in both Surat and Indore were threatened, intimidated and bulldozed into withdrawing their nominations, and asked why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'so nervous' and 'afraid' even in traditional Bharatiya Janata Party bastions.

IMAGE: A woman holds a cut out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP symbol lotus during his public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Pune, on Monday, April 29, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Congress' Indore Lok Sabha seat candidate Akshay Bam withdrew his nomination on Monday, a fortnight before polling in the constituency.

Earlier, the Congress' Surat candidate's nomination form was rejected over discrepancies, paving the way for the BJP nominee to get elected unopposed from the seat in Gujarat.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, 'Since 1984 the Congress has not won Surat and Indore Lok Sabha seats. Yet in 2024 Congress candidates in both seats were threatened, intimidated and bulldozed into withdrawing their nominations.'

'Why is the PM so nervous and afraid even in traditional BJP bastions?' he said.

The Congress on Monday had said there is a 'threat to democracy' and wondered if there is a free and fair poll when the Election Commission 'looks the other way' while candidate after candidate is being 'intimidated'.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari claimed that Akshay Bam was 'threatened and tortured' following which he withdrew his nomination.

"Three days ago, IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) was added to an old case against Bam. He was threatened. He was tortured in different ways for the whole night. And today he has withdrawn his nomination," Patwari alleged at a rally in Shivpuri on Monday.

Bam, his father Kantilal and others are accused in a case that was registered in October 2007.

On April 5 this year, the victim filed an application in the court of the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) seeking adding of section 307 after alleging that one of the accused had fired on him.

The plea was accepted on April 24 and Bam and his father have been asked to appear in a sessions court on May 10.

"What is the message in all this? Don't people from Indore have the right to use their vote? If you believe in democracy, please stand up against this dictatorship. This is not just about Congress and BJP. Anyone who wants to vote, and keep reservations and the Constitution strong must stand up," Patwari said.