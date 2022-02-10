News
COVID-hit Gaikwad recovers, out of isolation

COVID-hit Gaikwad recovers, out of isolation

Source: PTI
February 10, 2022 18:28 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad had tested COVID positive just four days before the start of the West Indies series.

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad had tested COVID positive just four days before the start of the West Indies series. Photograph: Karnataka Cricket Association/Twitter

India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has recovered and is out of isolation.

 

However, with skipper Rohit Sharma already making it clear that senior opener Shikhar Dhawan will open the innings in the third ODI against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Friday, the Maharashtra player is unlikely to be considered for the inconsequential match.

Ruturaj warmed the bench in the home T20 series against New Zealand and also did not get an opportunity to play against South Africa in the away ODI series.

He had tested COVID positive just four days before the start of the West Indies series.

Ruturaj hasn't been included in the T20 squad and, in all likelihood, will now turn out for his home state in the upcoming Ranji Trophy.

On February 2, a COVID-19 outbreak had hit the Indian cricket team as three players -- Dhawan, reserve opener Gaikwad and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer -- tested positive for the virus during their mandatory isolation period before the start of West Indies series.

Four other persons, including net bowler Navdeep Saini, had also tested positive for COVID-19. Saini was on the standby list.

Source: PTI
'Getting the India cap from Kohli was amazing'
Dhawan returns as India eye series sweep vs WI
I have been striving to get more consistent: Krishna
Reinstate woman judge in harassment plaint: SC
RSS's Muslim wing supports 'hijab'-clad students
BJP govt in UP needed to keep state riot-free: Modi
Pant wins Test Batting Award
West Indies tour of India

Should India give Kohli a break?

Someone else took credit for decisions I took: Rahane

