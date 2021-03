March 04, 2021 17:30 IST

India bowled England out for 205 before Jimmy Anderson revealed his mastery to send Shubhman Gill back. India ending day one on 24/1.

What will day two of the final Test at the N M stadium in Ahmedabad bring?

IMAGE: Mohammad Siraj bowled two of the best balls in the English first innings to get rid of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. Photograph: BCCI

Can the English bowlers startle the Indians who will hope to bat all of day 2?

Or will the Indians set the England team an intimidating target?

Time for you guys to vote!