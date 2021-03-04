SEE: 'Thala' Dhoni in Chennai for CSK training camp

March 04, 2021 14:49 IST

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is all smiles as he arrives in Chennai for CSK's training camp. Photograph and Video: Chennai Super Kings/Twitter

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrived in Chennai on Wednesday evening to take part in the team's training camp, likely to begin on March 9, in the lead-up to the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

The former India captain will serve a five-day quarantine before the camp commences.

Chennai Super Kings tweeted a picture of Dhoni at the airport, captioned: "Thalai-Vaa! Smile with the Mass(k) on! Super Night! #DenComing #WhistlePodu #Yellove."

Former India batsman Ambati Rayudu also reached Chennai on Wednesday while the Tamil Nadu players in the squad will join later.

"First #Dencoming of the summer from across the border is Manavaadu Bahubali!!! #Yellove #WhistlePodu," CSK posted, with a photo of Rayudu.

The camp is likely to get underway on March 9, CSK CEO K S Viswanathan said, adding the players who are available will take part in it.

"Yeah...the camp is likely to start from March 9. Whoever is available would take part in the training sessions," he said.

"The players will undergo five-day quarantine before they start training. Also, they will have to return three negative tests...," he added.

The Indian players in the CSK team will be a part of the camp, he said, adding they will arrive in batches.

The schedule and venues for the 14th edition of the IPL haven’t been confirmed yet.

Chennai Super Kings, during the recent mini auction earlier this year, picked England all-rounder Moeen Ali for Rs 7 crore, apart from Karnataka all-rounder K Gowtham (for Rs 9.25 crore) and Cheteshwar Pujra (Rs 50 lakh).

It also roped in a few others, including Tamil Nadu batsman C Hari Nishaanth, Harishankar Reddy and Bhagath Varma (all for Rs 20 lakh).

The team did not fare well in the last IPL, failing to qualify for the play-offs for the first time.