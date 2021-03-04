News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: 'Thala' Dhoni in Chennai for CSK training camp

SEE: 'Thala' Dhoni in Chennai for CSK training camp

March 04, 2021 14:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrives in Chennai for CSK's training camp

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is all smiles as he arrives in Chennai for CSK's training camp. Photograph and Video: Chennai Super Kings/Twitter

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrived in Chennai on Wednesday evening to take part in the team's training camp, likely to begin on March 9, in the lead-up to the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

 

The former India captain will serve a five-day quarantine before the camp commences.

Chennai Super Kings tweeted a picture of Dhoni at the airport, captioned: "Thalai-Vaa! Smile with the Mass(k) on! Super Night! #DenComing #WhistlePodu #Yellove."

Former India batsman Ambati Rayudu also reached Chennai on Wednesday while the Tamil Nadu players in the squad will join later.

"First #Dencoming of the summer from across the border is Manavaadu Bahubali!!! #Yellove #WhistlePodu," CSK posted, with a photo of Rayudu.

The camp is likely to get underway on March 9, CSK CEO K S Viswanathan said, adding the players who are available will take part in it.

"Yeah...the camp is likely to start from March 9. Whoever is available would take part in the training sessions," he said.

"The players will undergo five-day quarantine before they start training. Also, they will have to return three negative tests...," he added.

The Indian players in the CSK team will be a part of the camp, he said, adding they will arrive in batches.

The schedule and venues for the 14th edition of the IPL haven’t been confirmed yet.

Chennai Super Kings, during the recent mini auction earlier this year, picked England all-rounder Moeen Ali for Rs 7 crore, apart from Karnataka all-rounder K Gowtham (for Rs 9.25 crore) and Cheteshwar Pujra (Rs 50 lakh).

It also roped in a few others, including Tamil Nadu batsman C Hari Nishaanth, Harishankar Reddy and Bhagath Varma (all for Rs 20 lakh).

The team did not fare well in the last IPL, failing to qualify for the play-offs for the first time.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Pollard third player to hit six sixes in an over
Pollard third player to hit six sixes in an over
Recuperating Jadeja 'hustling on'
Recuperating Jadeja 'hustling on'
Morris costliest buy in IPL history; Maxi goes to RCB
Morris costliest buy in IPL history; Maxi goes to RCB
PICS: India vs England, 4th Test, Day 1
PICS: India vs England, 4th Test, Day 1
DMK allots 6 seats to VCK; no word on Congress yet
DMK allots 6 seats to VCK; no word on Congress yet
ED slaps money laundering case on Franklin MF
ED slaps money laundering case on Franklin MF
Taapsee, Madhuri, Raveena: Coming soon on Netflix!
Taapsee, Madhuri, Raveena: Coming soon on Netflix!

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

PICS: India vs England, 4th Test, Day 1

PICS: India vs England, 4th Test, Day 1

IPL auction: Who bought which player, for how much

IPL auction: Who bought which player, for how much

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use