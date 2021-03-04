Pollard third player to hit six sixes in an over

March 04, 2021 08:55 IST

IMAGE: Kieron Pollard hit Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya for six sixes in the sixth over of the West Indies innings in the first T20 International, at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, on Wednesday. Photograph: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard became only the third player to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket as he powered his team to a four-wicket victory against Sri Lanka, in the first T20 International, at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, on Wednesday.

Pollard hit Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya for six sixes in the sixth over of the West Indies innings.



He slog swept the first ball over midwicket for a six and then lofted the next straight down the ground for another maximum. Pollard was at his destructive best as he smashed a flighted delivery over long-off for the third six of the over before heaving the next over midwicket for the same result.



Pollard was not done yet as he slammed the fifth ball straight down the ground for another six before he swiped the last ball over midwicket to complete the feat.



He is the only third batsman after Yuvraj Singh and Herschelle Gibbs to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket.



It was a strange turn of fortunes for Dananjaya, who was celebrating a hat-trick in his previous over having dismissed Evin Lewis (28), Chris Gayle (0) and Nicholas Pooran.



Pollard was dismissed leg before wicket for an entertaining 38 from 11 balls before he was trapped leg before wicket to Wanindu Hasaranga but Jason Holder steered Windies home with an unbeaten 29 from 24 balls.



Earlier, Sri Lanka struggled to 131 for nine in their 20 overs, with Pathum Nissanka top-scoring with 39 from 34 balls, while Niroshan Dickwella stroked 33 from 29 balls.