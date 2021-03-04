Recuperating Jadeja 'hustling on'

March 04, 2021 08:24 IST

Ravindra Jadeja has hit the gym with a vengeance.

The all-rounder begun his rehabilitation after undergoing surgery following a thumb injury in Australia.

'Hustling On #comingbackstronger #trainhard,' Jadeja captions the video.

Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on day 3 of the third Test against Australia in January and was ruled out of the final Test in Brisbane. He underwent surgery after scans showed that he had dislocated his thumb.

On Tuesday, Jadeja shared a video of him running on the ground and captioned it: 'Back on the field #firstday #postsurgery.'

Jadeja's absence meant a Test debut for Axar Patel, who picked up three five-wicket hauls in his first two Tests.