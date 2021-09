India ended Day 3 at The Oval at 270 for the loss of three wickets.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma hits Moeen Ali for a six to bring up his first overseas Test century. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Brilliant performance by Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara saw India build a lead of 171 runs with seven wickets in hand.

Can Virat Kohli score his first Test century since 2019 on Day 4?

