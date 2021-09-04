PHOTOS: England vs India, 4th Test, Day 3

Images from Day 3 of the fourth Test between England and India, at The Oval, on Saturday.

IMAGE: India openers Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul celebrate a boundary during the morning session on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England, at The Oval, on Saturday. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

K L Rahul did all the hard work in a fine opening partnership but missed out on a half-century as India went into lunch on 108 for 1 on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England, at The Kia Oval in London, on Saturday.

Rahul (46) added 83 runs with Rohit Sharma (batting 47) before James Anderson (1-28) bowled a peach of delivery that rose from full length and got a faint edge which went straight into the gloves of wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

Rahul wasn't happy about the decision, as he gestured that the spike in ball tracker was his bat hitting the pad. However, the replays suggested that it was a correct decision.

Giving Rohit company at lunch was Cheteshwar Pujara, batting on 14.

India now lead by nine runs, having wiped off the deficit of 99, but will certainly be wary of the back-to-back batting collapses in the Leeds Test (78 all out and 63-8) in their bid to post a good total.

They would be aiming to at least leave England with a victory target in excess of 225 runs, which should give Virat Kohli's speedsters good enough time to go all guns blazing in the fourth innings on a track that could show some cracks.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma glances the ball with soft hands. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Rahul and Rohit displayed good application under overcast conditions against the troika of Anderson, Ollie Robinson (0/41) and Chris Woakes (0/24), who was the best of the lot.

Like most times during this series, Rohit played with soft hands and close to the body, leaving most of the deliveries outside the off-stump, but did not forget to punish the odd loose balls.

He hit a straight drive off Anderson and Rahul took it upon himself to repeat that shot off Woakes.

IMAGE: James Anderson is congratulated by his England teammates after taking the wicket of K L Rahul. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Rahul, for good measure, cover drove Robinson for a boundary and then hooked him for a six.

But there were some anxious moments, as Robinson got one to angle in and the on-field umpire adjudged him leg wicket before it was successfully reviewed.

Once Rahul was out, Anderson provided Rohit an over-pitched delivery that was dispatched through the cover region. He also pulled Craig Overton for another four.

On either side of that boundary, Pujara hit an off-drive and square cut Robinson and Overton respectively.

At the stroke of lunch, he pulled Moeen Ali for a boundary to give India the lead.