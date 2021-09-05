News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Day 3 Belonged to The Hitman

Day 3 Belonged to The Hitman

By RAJNEESH GUPTA
September 05, 2021 10:23 IST
Rajneesh Gupta lists all the important numbers from day three of the Oval Test.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates his first overseas Test century during day three of the fourth Test at The Kia Oval, September 4, 2021. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
 

0 Number of times two Indian opening batsmen had scored 300 or more runs in the same Test series against England -- home or away -- before Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Rohit Sharma (368) and K L Rahul (315) provided the fourth such instance for India in a series outside India.

145 Number of balls taken by Rohit Sharma to complete his fifty -- his slowest in Test cricket.

The previous slowest was off 132 balls against Australia at Sydney in 2015.

204 Number of balls taken by Rohit Sharma to complete his hundred -- his slowest in Test cricket.

The previous slowest was off 194 balls against the West Indies at Kolkata in 2013.

3 Number of times Rohit has reached a Test hundred with a six:

vs West Indies at Mumbai in 2013 (off Marlon Samuels),

vs South Africa at Ranchi in 2019 (off Dane Piedt) and

vs England at the Oval in 2021 (off Moeen Ali).

Among the Indian batsmen only Sachin Tendulkar has reached a Test hundred with a six on more occasions (6 times) than Rohit.

9 Number of international hundreds (across formats) scored by Rohit Sharma in England -- most by an Indian. He went past Rahul Dravid's tally of eight hundreds.

153 Runs added by Rohit and Pujara for the second wicket -- India's joint-highest for this wicket at the Oval.

Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar had an identical partnership in 1979.

906 Runs scored by Rohit Sharma in Test matches this year.

Only Joe Root (1,419) has scored more.

3 Number of times India's number 1, 2 and 3 have all scored 40 or more in the same innings in England (Rohit 127, Rahul 46 and Pujara 61).

The other two such occasions came at Manchester in 1936 and the Oval in 1979.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

RAJNEESH GUPTA / Rediff.com
