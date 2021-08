Day 2 of the Lord's Test ended with England on 118 for 3 wickets.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami celebrates Rory Burns's wicket on day two of the India-England Test at Lord's, August 13, 2021. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

England trails India by 246 runs with Captain Joe Root batting on 48 and Jonny Bairstow on 6.

Will the Indian bowlers grab early wickets on Day 3? Or will Root and Bairstow ensure England posts a big score?

Time to Vote!