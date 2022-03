The first India-Sri Lanka Test began at Mohali on Friday, March 4, 2022.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant walks back after scoring brilliant 96 off 97 deliveries on day one. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

At the end of day 1, India were 357 for the loss of six wickets.

Jadeja on 45 and Ashwin on 10 were at the crease at the end of the day's play.

How will day 2 pan out for the Indian batters? Will the runs come flowing or will the Lankan bowlers prevail?

Time to Vote!