PICS: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 1

Images from Day 1 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka, in Mohali, on Friday.

IMAGE: India's Virat Kohli bats during Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka, in Mohali, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Rohit Sharma played one pull shot too many while Mayank Agarwal was deceived by an arm ball as India lost both its openers after a good start before going to lunch at 109 for 2 on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka, in Mohali, on Friday.

Rohit (29 off 28 balls) and Agarwal (33 off 49 balls) were involved in a half-century stand inside 10 overs but unable capitalise on the start.

However, India maintained a scoring rate of more than four runs per over during the session largely due to the 15 boundaries that were hit.

IMAGE: Lahiru Kumara celebrates with his Sri Lanka teammates after dismissing Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Hanuma Vihari (batting 30), who replaced Cheteshwar Pujara as India's new number three, looked solid, but the stand-out shot came from the 'Man of the Moment' Virat Kohli (batting 15), who received a warm ovation from the sizeable crowd at the Punjab Cricket Association stadium.

His straight drive off left-arm seamer Vishwa Fernando was perfect to the last inch and a work of art.

He walked in at exactly 11 am, after the fall of Agarwal's wicket, and for the next 30 minutes looked as solid as he has ever been.

IMAGE: Lasith Embuldeniya gets a round of high-fives from teammates after dismissing India opener Mayank Agarwal. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Pacer Lahiru Kumara (6-1-29-1) and left-arm spinner Lasith Embduldeniya (7-0-19-1) took a wicket each for the Lankans after Rohit and Agarwal put the islanders in on a leather hunt initially.

Rohit first clipped Suranga Lakmal, playing his final series, towards the mid-wicket boundary and also played his signature short-arm pull off Kumara towards deep mid-wicket.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is presented with a commemorative cap by coach Rahul Dravid on the occasion of his 100th Test before the start of play on Day 1. Photograph: BCCI

However, Kumara again dug one short, which was pulled but found the fielder at deep fine leg, having already hit six boundaries.

Agarwal, at the other end, did get a few boundaries but they were streaky ones before Embuldeniya trapped him on the front-foot after beating the bat.

Embuldeniya, who has risen up the ranks, got the ball to turn and keep low in the first session itself which will certainly be a pleasing sight for Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.