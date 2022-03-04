Dravid presents Kohli special cap on 100th Test

IMAGE: India head coach Rahul Dravid presents Virat Kohli a special cap on his 100th Test before the start of play on Day 1 of the first match of the series against Sri Lanka, at Mohali, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

It was a special day for Virat Kohli at the Punjab Cricket Association’s I S Bindra stadium, in Mohali, on Friday, as he attained the landmark of 100 Test matches.

The former captain is the 12th Indian to feature in 100 Tests, having made his debut against the West Indies in 2011.

He was presented with a special Test cap by head coach Rahul Dravid before the start of play.

"It's well-deserved, it's well-earned! As we say in the dressing room, double it up," declared Dravid.

IMAGE: Joining Virat Kohli at the felicitation ceremony was wife Anushka Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Kohli was joined at the felicitation ceremony by wife Anushka Sharma.

"My wife is here with me, my brother is there in the stands. It's a team game and the journey wouldn't have been possible without you guys. Thanks to BCCI too. In present day cricket, with the amount we play, with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format," said Kohli.

The run-machine, who has firmly established himself as one of the greats of the game, has scored Test 7962 runs, at a stellar average of 50.39.

Kohli joins an elite list, comprising Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Ishant Sharma, to play 100 Tests.