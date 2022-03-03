India's Exclusive 100 Tests Club

Virat Kohli is all set to become the 12th Indian man to play 100 Tests, notes Rajneesh Gupta.

Virat Kohli will join the elite company of eleven other Indians and a total of 70 other players across the world to complete the landmark of 100 Test matches, in the first Test against Sri Lanka, starting in Mohali on Friday.

Apart from 11 Indians, the club of cricketers with 100 or more Test appearances includes 15 Englishmen, 13 Australians, nine West Indians, eight South Africans, five Pakistanis, five Sri Lankans and four New Zealanders.

Test cricket was more than 91 years old when Colin Cowdrey became the first player to appear in 100 Tests.

In the next less than 54 years, 69 have joined him -- an indication of increase in number of Test matches since the 1970s.

The following table lists all Indian players with 100 or more Test appearances in chronological order:

Some interesting observations:

Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Rahul Dravid and Harbhajan Singh all played their first as well as 100th Test against the same opponent.

Dravid took the shortest time to complete his 100 Tests -- 9 years and 272 days. At the other end of the scale, Kumble took the longest time to do so -- 15 years and 132 days.

100-Test Club members (Indians)

Player First Test 100th Test Time Span 1 Sunil Gavaskar Mar 6,1971

v West Indies, Port-of-Spain Oct 17,1984

v Pakistan, Karachi 13 yrs 226 days 2 Dilip Vengsarkar Jan 24,1976

v New Zealand, Auckland Nov 24,1988

v New Zealand, Bombay 12 yrs 306 days 3 Kapil Dev Oct 16,1978

v Pakistan, Faisalabad Nov 15,1989

v Pakistan, Karachi 11 yrs 31 days 4 Sachin Tendulkar Nov 15,1989

v Pakistan, Karachi Sep 5,2002

v England, The Oval 12 yrs 295 days 5 Anil Kumble Aug 9, 1990

v England, Manchester Dec 18, 2005

v Sri Lanka, Ahmedabad 15 yrs 132 days 6 Rahul Dravid Jun 20, 1996

v England, Lord's Mar 18, 2006

v England, Mumbai 9 yrs 272 days 7 Sourav Ganguly Jun 20, 1996

v England, Lord's Dec 26, 2007

v Australia, Melbourne 11 yrs 190 days 8 V V S Laxman Nov 20, 1996

v South Africa, Ahmedabad Nov 6, 2008

v Australia, Nagpur 11 yrs 353 days 9 Virender Sehwag Nov 3, 2001

v South Africa, Bloemfontein Nov 23, 2012

v England, Mumbai 11 yrs 21 days 10 Harbhajan Singh Mar 25, 1998

v Australia, Bangalore Feb 22, 2013

v Australia, Chennai 14 yrs 335 days 11 Ishant Sharma May 25, 2007

v Bangladesh, Mirpur Feb 24, 2021

v England, Ahmedabad 13 yrs 276 days

Note: Mohammad Azharuddin ended his career with 99 Tests.

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most Test matches by any Indian with a world record 200 Tests to his name.

A look at the country wise break-up of 100 Tests by the Indians:

Tests Eng Aus SA WI NZ Pak SL Zim Ban Afg Sachin Tendulkar 200 32 39 25 21 24 18 25 9 7 X Rahul Dravid 164 21 33 21 23 15 15 20 9 7 X V V S Laxman 134 17 29 19 22 10 15 13 6 3 X Anil Kumble 132 19 20 21 17 11 15 18 7 4 X Kapil Dev 131 27 20 4 25 10 29 14 2 X X Sunil Gavaskar 125 38 20 X 27 9 24 7 X X X Dilip Vengsarkar 116 26 24 X 25 11 22 8 X X X Saurav Ganguly 113 12 24 17 12 8 12 14 9 5 X Ishant Sharma 105 23 25 15 12 9 1 12 0 7 1 Virender Sehwag 104 17 23 15 10 12 9 11 3 4 X Harbhajan Singh 103 14 18 11 11 13 9 16 7 4 X

Note: Dravid and Harbhajan's tally includes one Test played for ICC World XI vs Australia in 2005.

The following table furnishes the batting and fielding performances of 100 Test men from which we glance the following facts:

Tendulkar has appeared in most Tests, scored most runs and made most centuries and fifties.

Sehwag has played the highest individual innings.

Tendulkar has the highest batting average.

Dravid has taken most catches.

Ishant has remained unbeaten on most occasions. He has also made most ducks.

100 TEST MEMBERS: BATTING & FIELDING PERFORMANCES(in descending order of runs)

Tests Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s 0 Caught Sachin Tendulkar 200 329 33 15,921 248* 53.78 51 68 14 115 Rahul Dravid 164 286 32 13,288 270 52.31 36 63 7 210 Sunil Gavaskar 125 214 16 10,122 236* 51.12 34 45 12 108 V VS Laxman 134 225 34 8,781 281 45.97 17 56 14 135 Virender Sehwag 104 180 6 8,586 319 49.34 23 32 16 91 Sourav Ganguly 113 188 17 7,212 239 42.17 16 35 13 71 Dilip Vengsarkar 116 185 22 6,868 166 42.13 17 35 15 78 Kapil Dev 131 184 15 5,248 163 31.05 8 27 16 64 Anil Kumble 132 173 32 2,506 110* 17.77 1 5 17 60 Harbhajan Singh 103 145 23 2,224 115 18.22 2 9 19 42 Ishant Sharma 105 142 47 785 57 8.26 0 1 34 23

The following tables furnishes the bowling performances of 100 Test men from which we glance the following facts:

Kumble has bowled most balls, most maidens, conceded most runs and has taken most wickets. He also has the most instances of 5 wickets in an innings as also the most 10-wicket match hauls. He also has the best innings analysis.

Kapil has the best average, just marginally ahead of Kumble.

Ishant has the best strike-rate.

100 TEST MEMBERS: BOWLING PERFORMANCES (in descending order of wickets)

Tests Balls Maidens Runs Wickets Best Average Runs Per Over Strike Rate 5WI 10WM Anil Kumble 132 40,850 1,576 18,355 619 10/74 29.65 2.69 65.99 35 8 Kapil Dev 131 27,740 1,060 12,867 434 9/83 29.64 2.78 63.92 23 2 Harbhajan Singh 103 28,580 871 13,537 417 8/84 32.46 2.84 68.54 25 5 Ishant Sharma 105 19,160 640 10,078 311 7/74 32.40 3.15 61.61 11 1 Sachin Tendulkar 200 4,240 83 2,492 46 3/10 54.17 3.52 92.17 0 0 Virender Sehwag 104 3,731 74 1,894 40 5/104 47.35 3.04 93.28 1 0 Sourav Ganguly 113 3,117 110 1,681 32 3/28 52.53 3.23 97.41 0 0 V V S Laxman 134 324 12 126 2 1/2 63.00 2.33 162.00 0 0 Rahul Dravid 164 120 4 39 1 1/18 39.00 1.95 120.00 0 0 Sunil Gavaskar 125 380 15 206 1 1/34 206.00 3.25 380.00 0 0 Dilip Vengsarkar 116 47 1 36 0 - - 4.59 - 0 0

The table below lists 11 Indian players alphabetically and shows their progressive quantum of runs in each segment of 25 Tests.

It will be observed that Gavaskar scored the most runs in each of the first three segments, but Dravid simply raced away from the rest in the last segment, while also ending as the highest run-scorer after exactly 100 Tests.

PROGRESSIVE RUNS SCORED IN EACH 25 TEST SEGMENT:

25 Test Runs 50 Test Runs 75 Test Runs 100 Test Runs Dravid 2,126 4,135 6,546 8,553 Ganguly 1,862 3,155 4,645 6,429 Gavaskar 2,256 4,947 6,718 8,479 Harbhajan 315 841 1,419 2,203 Ishant 226 450 552 746 Kapil 1,023 2,129 3,075 4,142 Kumble 291 910 1,376 1,737 Laxman 1,499 3,460 4,501 6,381 Sehwag 2,157 4,103 6,526 8,487 Tendulkar 1,522 3,438 5,995 8,405 Vengsarkar 1,391 2,847 4,191 6,356

HIGHEST RUN-AGGREGATES AFTER EACH 25 TEST SEGMENT

Gavaskar 2,256 runs in 25 Tests

Gavaskar 4,947 runs in 50 Tests

Gavaskar 6,718 runs in 75 Tests

Dravid 8,553 runs in 100 Tests

The following table shows the number of runs added in each 25 Test segment.

Gavaskar scored more runs in the first as well as second segment of 25 Tests. Tendulkar then took the lead in the third and fourth segments.

RUNS ADDED IN EACH 25 TEST SEGMENT

Player 1st to 25th Test 26th to 50th Test 51st to 75th Test 76th to 100th Test Dravid 2,126 2,009 2,411 2,007 Ganguly 1,862 1,293 1,490 1,784 Gavaskar 2,256 2,691 1,771 1,761 Harbhajan 315 526 578 784 Ishant 226 224 102 194 Kapil 1,023 1,106 946 1,067 Kumble 291 619 466 361 Laxman 1,499 1,961 1,041 1,880 Sehwag 2,157 1,946 2,423 1,961 Tendulkar 1,522 1,916 2,557 2,410 Vengsarkar 1,391 1,456 1,344 2,165

MOST RUNS ADDED IN EACH 25 TEST SEGMENT

From 1st to 25th Test 2,256 runs by Gavaskar

From 26th to 50th Test 2,691 runs by Gavaskar

From 51st to 75th Test 2,557 runs by Tendulkar

From 76th to 100th Test 2,410 runs by Tendulkar

The following table shows the comparative bowling figures of the leading wicket-takers by Indians, who have 100 Tests or more.

It will be observed that Kumble had a tally of more wickets than anyone else in each segment (though Harbhajan came very close after the first 50 Tests).

Kumble remains the only Indian bowler to take 100 wickets in all the four segments. While all other bowlers slowed down after 75 Tests, Kumble and Ishant accelerated in the fourth segment.

PROGRESSIVE WICKETS AFTER EACH 25 TEST SEGMENT:

25 Test Wickets 50 Test Wickets 75 Test Wickets 100 Test Wickets Kumble 113 220 346 485 Harbhajan 107 219 321 411 Kapil 100 200 286 354 Ishant 70 141 215 303 Sehwag 3 12 32 40 Ganguly 17 23 23 32 Tendulkar 4 4 17 27 Laxman 0 1 1 2 Gavaskar 0 1 1 1 Dravid 0 1 1 1

HIGHEST WICKET-AGGREGATES AFTER EACH 25 TEST SEGMENT

Kumble 113 wickets in 25 Tests

Kumble 220 wickets in 50 Tests

Kumble 346 wickets in 75 Tests

Kumble 485 wickets in 100 Tests

WICKETS TAKEN IN EACH 25 TEST SEGMENT

1st to 25th Test 26th to 50th Test 51st to 75th Test 76th to 100th Test Kumble 113 107 126 139 Harbhajan 107 112 102 90 Kapil 100 100 86 68 Ishant 70 71 74 88 Ganguly 17 6 0 9 Tendulkar 4 0 13 10 Sehwag 3 9 20 8 Laxman 0 1 0 1

MOST WICKETS ADDED IN EACH 25 TEST SEGMENT

From 1st to 25th Test: 113 wickets by Kumble

From 26th to 50th Test: 112 wickets by Harbhajan

From 51st to 75th Test: 126 wickets by Kumble

From 76th to 100th Test: 139 wickets by Kumble

The table below shows the performance of players with bat, ball and in the field in their 100th Tests. It will be observed that

No Indian batter has scored a century in his 100th Test.

Laxman's 64 is the highest individual score by an Indian in his 100th Test.

Vengsarkar suffered the ignominy of recording a 'duck' in his 100th Test.

Kumble is the only Indian player to take a five-for in his 100th Test.

Gavaskar held the catches in his 100th Test.

Kumble, Laxman, Harbhajan and Ishant ended on the winning side, whereas Vengsarkar, Dravid, Ganguly and Sehwag had to suffer the ignominy of ending on the losing side.

PERFORMANCE IN THE 100th TEST