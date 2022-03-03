News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India's Exclusive 100 Tests Club

India's Exclusive 100 Tests Club

By RAJNEESH GUPTA
March 03, 2022 07:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli is all set to become the 12th Indian man to play 100 Tests, notes Rajneesh Gupta.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will join the elite company of eleven other Indians and a total of 70 other players across the world to complete the landmark of 100 Test matches, in the first Test against Sri Lanka, starting in Mohali on Friday.

Apart from 11 Indians, the club of cricketers with 100 or more Test appearances includes 15 Englishmen, 13 Australians, nine West Indians, eight South Africans, five Pakistanis, five Sri Lankans and four New Zealanders.

Test cricket was more than 91 years old when Colin Cowdrey became the first player to appear in 100 Tests.

In the next less than 54 years, 69 have joined him -- an indication of increase in number of Test matches since the 1970s.

The following table lists all Indian players with 100 or more Test appearances in chronological order:

 Some interesting observations:

  • Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Rahul Dravid and Harbhajan Singh all played their first as well as 100th Test against the same opponent.
  • Dravid took the shortest time to complete his 100 Tests -- 9 years and 272 days. At the other end of the scale, Kumble took the longest time to do so -- 15 years and 132 days.
 

 100-Test Club members (Indians)

 PlayerFirst Test100th TestTime Span
1 Sunil Gavaskar Mar 6,1971
v West Indies, Port-of-Spain		 Oct 17,1984
v Pakistan, Karachi		 13 yrs 226 days
2 Dilip Vengsarkar Jan 24,1976
v New Zealand, Auckland		 Nov 24,1988
v New Zealand, Bombay		 12 yrs 306 days
3 Kapil Dev Oct 16,1978
v Pakistan, Faisalabad		 Nov 15,1989
v Pakistan, Karachi		 11 yrs 31 days
4 Sachin Tendulkar Nov 15,1989
v Pakistan, Karachi		 Sep 5,2002
v England, The Oval		 12 yrs 295 days
5 Anil Kumble Aug 9, 1990
v England, Manchester		 Dec 18, 2005
v Sri Lanka, Ahmedabad		 15 yrs 132 days
6 Rahul Dravid Jun 20, 1996
v England, Lord's		 Mar 18, 2006
v England, Mumbai		 9 yrs 272 days
7 Sourav Ganguly Jun 20, 1996
v England, Lord's		 Dec 26, 2007
v Australia, Melbourne		 11 yrs 190 days
8 V V S Laxman Nov 20, 1996
v South Africa, Ahmedabad		 Nov 6, 2008
v Australia, Nagpur		 11 yrs 353 days
9 Virender Sehwag Nov 3, 2001
v South Africa, Bloemfontein		 Nov 23, 2012
v England, Mumbai		 11 yrs 21 days
10 Harbhajan Singh Mar 25, 1998
v Australia, Bangalore		 Feb 22, 2013
v Australia, Chennai		 14 yrs 335 days
11 Ishant Sharma May 25, 2007
v Bangladesh, Mirpur		 Feb 24, 2021
v England, Ahmedabad		 13 yrs 276 days

Note: Mohammad Azharuddin ended his career with 99 Tests.

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most Test matches by any Indian with a world record 200 Tests to his name.

A look at the country wise break-up of 100 Tests by the Indians:

 TestsEngAusSAWINZPakSLZimBanAfg
Sachin Tendulkar 200 32 39 25 21 24 18 25 9 7 X
Rahul Dravid 164 21 33 21 23 15 15 20 9 7 X
V V S Laxman 134 17 29 19 22 10 15 13 6 3 X
Anil Kumble 132 19 20 21 17 11 15 18 7 4 X
Kapil Dev 131 27 20 4 25 10 29 14 2 X X
Sunil Gavaskar 125 38 20 X 27 9 24 7 X X X
Dilip Vengsarkar 116 26 24 X 25 11 22 8 X X X
Saurav Ganguly 113 12 24 17 12 8 12 14 9 5 X
Ishant Sharma 105 23 25 15 12 9 1 12 0 7 1
Virender Sehwag 104 17 23 15 10 12 9 11 3 4 X
Harbhajan Singh 103 14 18 11 11 13 9 16 7 4 X

Note: Dravid and Harbhajan's tally includes one Test played for ICC World XI vs Australia in 2005.

The following table furnishes the batting and fielding performances of 100 Test men from which we glance the following facts:

  • Tendulkar has appeared in most Tests, scored most runs and made most centuries and fifties.
  • Sehwag has played the highest individual innings.
  • Tendulkar has the highest batting average.
  • Dravid has taken most catches.
  • Ishant has remained unbeaten on most occasions. He has also made most ducks.

100 TEST MEMBERS: BATTING & FIELDING PERFORMANCES(in descending order of runs)

 TestsInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverage100s50s0Caught
Sachin Tendulkar 200 329 33 15,921 248* 53.78 51 68 14 115
Rahul Dravid 164 286 32 13,288 270 52.31 36 63 7 210
Sunil Gavaskar 125 214 16 10,122 236* 51.12 34 45 12 108
V VS Laxman 134 225 34 8,781 281 45.97 17 56 14 135
Virender Sehwag 104 180 6 8,586 319 49.34 23 32 16 91
Sourav Ganguly 113 188 17 7,212 239 42.17 16 35 13 71
Dilip Vengsarkar 116 185 22 6,868 166 42.13 17 35 15 78
Kapil Dev 131 184 15 5,248 163 31.05 8 27 16 64
Anil Kumble 132 173 32 2,506 110* 17.77 1 5 17 60
Harbhajan Singh 103 145 23 2,224 115 18.22 2 9 19 42
Ishant Sharma 105 142 47 785 57 8.26 0 1 34 23

 The following tables furnishes the bowling performances of 100 Test men from which we glance the following facts:

  • Kumble has bowled most balls, most maidens, conceded most runs and has taken most wickets. He also has the most instances of 5 wickets in an innings as also the most 10-wicket match hauls. He also has the best innings analysis.
  • Kapil has the best average, just marginally ahead of Kumble.
  • Ishant has the best strike-rate.

 100 TEST MEMBERS: BOWLING PERFORMANCES (in descending order of wickets)

 TestsBallsMaidensRunsWicketsBestAverageRuns Per OverStrike Rate5WI10WM
Anil Kumble 132 40,850 1,576 18,355 619 10/74 29.65 2.69 65.99 35 8
Kapil Dev 131 27,740 1,060 12,867 434 9/83 29.64 2.78 63.92 23 2
Harbhajan Singh 103 28,580 871 13,537 417 8/84 32.46 2.84 68.54 25 5
Ishant Sharma 105 19,160 640 10,078 311 7/74 32.40 3.15 61.61 11 1
Sachin Tendulkar 200 4,240 83 2,492 46 3/10 54.17 3.52 92.17 0 0
Virender Sehwag 104 3,731 74 1,894 40 5/104 47.35 3.04 93.28 1 0
Sourav Ganguly 113 3,117 110 1,681 32 3/28 52.53 3.23 97.41 0 0
V V S Laxman 134 324 12 126 2 1/2 63.00 2.33 162.00 0 0
Rahul Dravid 164 120 4 39 1 1/18 39.00 1.95 120.00 0 0
Sunil Gavaskar 125 380 15 206 1 1/34 206.00 3.25 380.00 0 0
Dilip Vengsarkar 116 47 1 36 0 - - 4.59 - 0 0

The table below lists 11 Indian players alphabetically and shows their progressive quantum of runs in each segment of 25 Tests.

It will be observed that Gavaskar scored the most runs in each of the first three segments, but Dravid simply raced away from the rest in the last segment, while also ending as the highest run-scorer after exactly 100 Tests.

PROGRESSIVE RUNS SCORED IN EACH 25 TEST SEGMENT:

 25 Test Runs50 Test Runs75 Test Runs100 Test Runs
Dravid 2,126 4,135 6,546 8,553
Ganguly 1,862 3,155 4,645 6,429
Gavaskar 2,256 4,947 6,718 8,479
Harbhajan 315 841 1,419 2,203
Ishant 226 450 552 746
Kapil 1,023 2,129 3,075 4,142
Kumble 291 910 1,376 1,737
Laxman 1,499 3,460 4,501 6,381
Sehwag 2,157 4,103 6,526 8,487
Tendulkar 1,522 3,438 5,995 8,405
Vengsarkar 1,391 2,847 4,191 6,356

HIGHEST RUN-AGGREGATES AFTER EACH 25 TEST SEGMENT

  • Gavaskar 2,256 runs in 25 Tests
  • Gavaskar 4,947 runs in 50 Tests
  • Gavaskar 6,718 runs in 75 Tests
  • Dravid 8,553 runs in 100 Tests

The following table shows the number of runs added in each 25 Test segment.

Gavaskar scored more runs in the first as well as second segment of 25 Tests. Tendulkar then took the lead in the third and fourth segments.

RUNS ADDED IN EACH 25 TEST SEGMENT

Player1st to 25th Test26th to 50th Test51st to 75th Test76th to 100th Test
Dravid 2,126 2,009 2,411 2,007
Ganguly 1,862 1,293 1,490 1,784
Gavaskar 2,256 2,691 1,771 1,761
Harbhajan 315 526 578 784
Ishant 226 224 102 194
Kapil 1,023 1,106 946 1,067
Kumble 291 619 466 361
Laxman 1,499 1,961 1,041 1,880
Sehwag 2,157 1,946 2,423 1,961
Tendulkar 1,522 1,916 2,557 2,410
Vengsarkar 1,391 1,456 1,344 2,165

 MOST RUNS ADDED IN EACH 25 TEST SEGMENT

  • From 1st to 25th Test 2,256 runs by Gavaskar
  • From 26th to 50th Test 2,691 runs by Gavaskar
  • From 51st to 75th Test 2,557 runs by Tendulkar
  • From 76th to 100th Test 2,410 runs by Tendulkar

The following table shows the comparative bowling figures of the leading wicket-takers by Indians, who have 100 Tests or more.

It will be observed that Kumble had a tally of more wickets than anyone else in each segment (though Harbhajan came very close after the first 50 Tests).

Kumble remains the only Indian bowler to take 100 wickets in all the four segments. While all other bowlers slowed down after 75 Tests, Kumble and Ishant accelerated in the fourth segment.

PROGRESSIVE WICKETS AFTER EACH 25 TEST SEGMENT:

 25 Test Wickets50 Test Wickets75 Test Wickets100 Test Wickets
Kumble 113 220 346 485
Harbhajan 107 219 321 411
Kapil 100 200 286 354
Ishant 70 141 215 303
Sehwag 3 12 32 40
Ganguly 17 23 23 32
Tendulkar 4 4 17 27
Laxman 0 1 1 2
Gavaskar 0 1 1 1
Dravid 0 1 1 1

HIGHEST WICKET-AGGREGATES AFTER EACH 25 TEST SEGMENT

  • Kumble 113 wickets in 25 Tests
  • Kumble 220 wickets in 50 Tests
  • Kumble 346 wickets in 75 Tests
  • Kumble 485 wickets in 100 Tests

WICKETS TAKEN IN EACH 25 TEST SEGMENT

 1st to 25th Test26th to 50th Test51st to 75th Test76th to 100th Test
Kumble 113 107 126 139
Harbhajan 107 112 102 90
Kapil 100 100 86 68
Ishant 70 71 74 88
Ganguly 17 6 0 9
Tendulkar 4 0 13 10
Sehwag 3 9 20 8
Laxman 0 1 0 1

MOST WICKETS ADDED IN EACH 25 TEST SEGMENT

  • From 1st to 25th Test: 113 wickets by Kumble
  • From 26th to 50th Test: 112 wickets by Harbhajan
  • From 51st to 75th Test: 126 wickets by Kumble
  • From 76th to 100th Test: 139 wickets by Kumble

The table below shows the performance of players with bat, ball and in the field in their 100th Tests. It will be observed that

  • No Indian batter has scored a century in his 100th Test.
  • Laxman's 64 is the highest individual score by an Indian in his 100th Test.
  • Vengsarkar suffered the ignominy of recording a 'duck' in his 100th Test.
  • Kumble is the only Indian player to take a five-for in his 100th Test.
  • Gavaskar held the catches in his 100th Test.
  • Kumble, Laxman, Harbhajan and Ishant ended on the winning side, whereas Vengsarkar, Dravid, Ganguly and Sehwag had to suffer the ignominy of ending on the losing side.

PERFORMANCE IN THE 100th TEST

PlayerRunsWicketsCatchesResult of 100th Test
Gavaskar 48 & 37 - 3 Drawn
Kapil 55 4-69 & 3-82 0 Drawn
Vengsarkar 25 & 0 - 2 India lost
Tendulkar 54 0-4 0 Drawn
Kumble 21 & 29* 2-87 & 5-89 0 India won
Dravid 52 & 9 - 2 India lost
Ganguly 43 & 40 0-15 1 India lost
Laxman 64 & 4 - 0 India won
Sehwag 30 & 9 - 1 India lost
Harbhajan 11 1-87 & 2-55 0 India won
Ishant 10* 1-26 0 India won

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
RAJNEESH GUPTA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Shashi Tharoor Salutes Virat Kohli
Shashi Tharoor Salutes Virat Kohli
100th Test another feather in Kohli's cap: Bumrah
100th Test another feather in Kohli's cap: Bumrah
'Kohli deserved better'
'Kohli deserved better'
India abstains on UNGA resolution against Russia
India abstains on UNGA resolution against Russia
Abramovich to sell Chelsea Football Club
Abramovich to sell Chelsea Football Club
Modi, Putin discuss Indians' evacuation from Ukraine
Modi, Putin discuss Indians' evacuation from Ukraine
'Sebi didn't dilute NSE orders, acted as per remit'
'Sebi didn't dilute NSE orders, acted as per remit'

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Delhi batter recalls emotional stand with Kohli

Delhi batter recalls emotional stand with Kohli

'Hope Kohli celebrates his 100th Test with a hundred'

'Hope Kohli celebrates his 100th Test with a hundred'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances