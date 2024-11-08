News
Virat and Anushka's Cozy Dosa Date

Virat and Anushka's Cozy Dosa Date

November 08, 2024
November 08, 2024 18:00 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's unexpected visit turned into a fan's dream. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Benne Bombay/Instagram
 

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, the power couple of Bollywood and cricket, enjoyed a casual dosa date at Benne Bombay, a popular eatery in Bandra, north west Mumbai.

The unexpected visit turned into a fan's dream, as the entire cafe staff gathered to capture the moment with the iconic duo.

Benne Bombay took to Instagram to share a series of heartwarming photos.

Virat Kohli

The first image shows Virat and Anushka posing with the excited staff, while Anushka beams with a bright smile.

A signed cap by Virat and a candid shot of their food bill add a personal touch to the post.

Virat Kohli

In a humorous twist, the cafe team playfully Photoshopped one of their employees, Dinesh, into a group photo. Dinesh, who missed the special shift, was edited into the group photo with the couple, accompanied by a playful caption, 'Bangalore in Mumbai. (Swipe to see our unhappy teammate) #benne #grateful.'

They added, 'Pov: The one day you miss school. (Dinesh was very sad he wasn't on shift today so we photoshopped him in).'

Virat Kohli

Meanwhile, Anushka took to Instagram to extend warm wishes on the occasion of Chhath.

Along with the photo, she wrote, 'Chhath Pooja ki shubhkamnaein.'

Anushka Sharma

While they have been living in London, the post has fueled rumours of a potential move back to Mumbai. Official confirmation of the Sharma-Kohlis' residential whereabouts is awaited.

REDIFF CRICKET
