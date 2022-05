IMAGE: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Photographs: Virat Kohli/Twitter

Virat Kohli made it a special day for wife Anushka Sharma who turned 34 on Sunday, May 1.

Kohli and some of his RCB team-mates got together to celebrate Anu's birthday at their team hotel.

'Thank god you were born,' Virat told Anu. 'I don't know what I would do without you. You're truly beautiful inside out @AnushkaSharma.'