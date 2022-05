On Sunday, May 1, 2022, spectators at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune were thrilled to see Mahendra Singh Dhoni walk out for the toss.

Regardless of where Chennai Super Kings games are played, Thala has his fans everywhere. Don't believe us? Please click on the images and take a look.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy iplt20.com

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com