The Dhoni Masterclass

At the end of every Chennai Super Kings game, players from the opposing side seek out Mahendra Singh Dhoni, The Master, and ask for advice on how to iron out the kinks in their game and attitude.
It was no different after CSK's game against SRH at the MCA stadium in Pune on Sunday, May 1, 2022.
IMAGE: Captain Cool with pace sensation Umran Malik. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
IMAGE: SRH youngsters listen attentively to MSD. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
IMAGE: SRH Fast Bowling Coach Dale Steyn has a fan boy moment. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
IMAGE: SRH Captain Kane Williamson asks for Thala's tips. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
IMAGE: SRH batter Nicholas Pooran is all ears. Photograph: BCCI/IPL