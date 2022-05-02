News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » The Dhoni Masterclass

The Dhoni Masterclass

By Rediff Cricket
May 02, 2022 10:47 IST
At the end of every Chennai Super Kings game, players from the opposing side seek out Mahendra Singh Dhoni, The Master, and ask for advice on how to iron out the kinks in their game and attitude.

It was no different after CSK's game against SRH at the MCA stadium in Pune on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Captain Cool with pace sensation Umran Malik. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

 

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: SRH youngsters listen attentively to MSD. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

 

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: SRH Fast Bowling Coach Dale Steyn has a fan boy moment. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

 

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: SRH Captain Kane Williamson asks for Thala's tips. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

 

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: SRH batter Nicholas Pooran is all ears. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

 

Rediff Cricket
Top Performer: Lucknow Express Mohsin
CSK captaincy was affecting Jadeja's game: Dhoni
Joy for Goenka; despair for Jindal
Kiara, Sara Look Stunning!
India's Covid positivity rate past 1% after 2 months
'Putin's n-threats are attempts to bully the world'
SpiceJet flight hits turbulence, 13 severely injured
IPL PHOTOS: Dhoni's CSK ease past Sunrisers

Top Performers: Gaikwad-Convoy Show

