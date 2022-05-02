The Dhoni Masterclass

At the end of every Chennai Super Kings game, players from the opposing side seek out Mahendra Singh Dhoni, The Master, and ask for advice on how to iron out the kinks in their game and attitude.

It was no different after CSK's game against SRH at the MCA stadium in Pune on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

IMAGE: Captain Cool with pace sensation Umran Malik. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: SRH youngsters listen attentively to MSD. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: SRH Fast Bowling Coach Dale Steyn has a fan boy moment. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: SRH Captain Kane Williamson asks for Thala's tips. Photograph: BCCI/IPL