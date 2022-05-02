News
Joy for Goenka; despair for Jindal

Joy for Goenka; despair for Jindal

By Rediff Cricket
May 02, 2022 08:55 IST
IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka, left, speaks to Sajjan Jindal, the co-owner of the Delhi Capitals. Photographs: BCCI
 

Two leading businessmen met when the Lucknow Super Giants clashed with the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

RPSG Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka enjoyed himself as his newly acquired Lucknow team won by six runs to inch closer to the play-offs while JSW Group's MD and Chairman Sajjan Jindal saw his Delhi team slip to their fifth loss from nine games.

Goenka previously owned the Rising Pune Supergiants, which played IPL 2016 and IPL 2017, before he bought the Lucknow franchise for a whopping Rs 7,090 crore (Rs 70.90 billion).

Jindal's JSW Sport acquired a 50 percent stake of Delhi Capitals from the GMR Group in 2018.

Rediff Cricket
