Can Rahul Knock Out Buttler As MVPI?

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle list the 50 Most Valuable Players after 46 IPL 2022 games.

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants Captain K L Rahul acknowledges the cheers at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday, May 1, 2022 for his half century against the Delhi Cappitals. Photograph: BCCI

With a Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) of 601, Jos Buttler is still on top of the MVPI list of IPL 2022.

K L Rahul (473) is his nearest challenger, but he'll find it hard to go ahead, chiefly because Rahul too, like Buttler, is only riding on his batting skills. Both are scoring a lot of runs at near 150 strike rates.

MVPI collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single 'run equivalent'.

To reach the top, batters must score a lot of runs with a high strike rate and bowlers must take a lot of wickets with a low economy rate.

In this year's MVPI formula, wea re rewarding bowlers a little more than usual because batting is relatively easier this time.

Andre Russell, an all-rounder, could therefore be the only threat to Buttler and Rahul if he explodes with the bat and adds to his tally of 10 wickets.

But you can never be completely sure of what Russell and his body might do next.

There are three Rajasthan Royals players (Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal and Sanju Samson) in the top 10, including both the Aramco cap holders, but if you look at the top 20, then RR, KKR and LSG have three players each, while the leaders GT have four.

PBKS has two players in the top 20, MI, RCB have just one and CSK so far has none.

DC only has Kuldeep Yadav (375) in the top 20, with Rishabh Pant (279) at the 32nd spot.

Other captains in the top 50 are K L Rahul of LSG (rank 2; 473), Hardik Pandya of GT (5; 400), RR's Sanju Samson (9; 343), KKR's Shreyas Iyer (25; 292) and RCB's Faf du Plessis (43; 233).

CSK's former captain Ravindra Jadeja is in 42nd place with a MVPI of 234.

This analysis is based on 46 matches of the current IPL, and updated on the morning of May 2, 2022.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals Opener Jos Buttler, holder of the Aramco Orange Cap for the most runs scored in an IPL so far. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jos Buttler/Instagram

Best Performing Players in IPL 2022 after Game 46 ending 1.5.22

Rank Player Team From Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Game MVPI PVI(US$) PVI(INR) 1 Jos Buttler RR ENG 566 116 47 36 155.1 0 - 9 601 1426 106965 2 KL Rahul LSG IND 451 103 38 20 145 0 - 10 473 3423 256720 3 Andre Russell KKR WI 227 70 12 22 176 10 10.7 9 432 2381 178571 4 Yuzvendra Chahal RR IND 5 5 0 0 62.5 19 7.2 9 422 1320 99018 5 Hardik Pandya GT IND 308 87 32 8 135.7 4 7.6 8 400 3214 241071 6 Umesh Yadav KKR IND 55 21 4 4 141 14 7.3 9 382 449 33657 7 Krunal Pandya LSG IND 128 42 12 3 143.8 9 6.6 10 376 2090 156725 8 Kuldeep Yadav DC IND 40 16 3 2 125 17 8.2 9 375 457 34286 9 Sanju Samson RR IND 244 55 15 20 168.3 0 - 9 343 3499 262391 10 Wanindu Hasaranga RCB SL 37 18 4 1 97.4 15 8 10 342 2994 224520 11 T Natarajan SRH IND 0 0 0 0 - 17 8.7 9 331 1036 77687 12 Liam Livingstone PBKS ENG 263 64 19 20 178.9 2 11.2 9 328 3005 225392 13 Rashid Khan GT AFG 71 40 2 7 197.2 9 7.1 9 326 3944 295793 14 Tilak Varma MI IND 307 61 20 15 137.1 0 6.5 9 320 455 34152 15 Umran Malik SRH IND 1 1 0 0 100 15 8.4 9 310 1106 82949 16 Mohammed Shami GT IND 0 0 0 0 - 14 7.8 9 309 1734 130028 17 Rahul Chahar PBKS IND 50 22 5 3 119 12 7.6 9 309 1456 109223 18 David Miller GT SA 276 94 23 12 150.8 0 - 9 303 212 15912 19 Sunil Narine KKR WI 27 12 3 2 150 7 5.3 9 303 1697 127298 20 Quinton deKock LSG SA 294 80 32 8 134.2 0 - 10 302 2129 159650 21 Dinesh Karthik RCB IND 218 66 19 15 194.6 0 - 10 301 1740 130517 22 R Ashwin RR IND 77 28 7 4 148.1 8 7 9 301 2164 162316 23 Axar Patel DC IND 145 42 10 8 166.7 4 7.5 9 298 2589 194151 24 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 290 68 23 15 147.2 0 - 7 297 2309 173160 25 Shreyas Iyer KKR IND 290 85 30 7 137.4 0 7 9 292 3596 269692 26 Aiden Markram SRH SA 263 68 18 12 149.4 1 10.6 9 292 763 57241 27 Prithvi Shaw DC IND 259 61 35 9 159.9 0 - 9 287 2240 167994 28 Abhishek Sharma SRH IND 324 75 36 9 134.4 0 15 9 285 165 12406 29 Kagiso Rabada PBKS SA 42 25 5 1 105 13 8.3 8 283 2802 210121 30 Dwayne Bravo CSK WI 10 8 1 0 125 14 8.7 8 280 1347 101020 31 David Warner DC AUS 264 66 33 9 156.2 0 - 7 279 1920 144009 32 Rishabh Pant DC IND 234 44 26 9 149 0 - 9 279 4916 368664 33 Shimron Hetmyer RR WI 233 59 14 17 159.6 0 - 9 277 2630 197267 34 Rahul Tripathi SRH IND 228 71 21 13 172.7 0 - 9 274 2659 199426 35 Shubman Gill GT IND 260 96 25 7 137.6 0 - 9 273 2512 188383 36 Deepak Hooda LSG IND 279 55 23 10 131.6 1 10.8 10 271 2021 151555 37 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS IND 307 88 30 8 126.3 0 - 9 266 2658 199382 38 Shivam Dube CSK IND 247 95 19 14 159.4 0 18 8 260 1319 98901 39 Prasid Krishna RR IND 6 4 0 0 50 11 7.8 9 253 3388 254094 40 Harshal Patel RCB IND 31 10 2 2 103.3 10 7.7 9 250 4095 307143 41 Glenn Maxwell RCB AUS 157 55 19 7 178.4 1 7.6 7 239 4383 328751 42 Ravindra Jadeja CSK IND 113 26 6 5 121.5 5 7.9 9 234 5861 439560 43 Faf du Plessis RCB SA 278 96 27 10 125.8 0 - 10 233 2861 214592 44 Robin Uthappa CSK IND 228 88 19 14 141.6 0 - 9 231 742 55659 45 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH IND 4 3 0 0 66.7 9 7.3 9 228 3195 239662 46 Avesh Khan LSG IND 9 7 0 2 128.6 11 8.3 8 226 4214 316056 47 Nicholas Pooran SRH WI 180 64 10 11 139.5 0 - 9 226 1593 119469 48 Jason Holder LSG WI 43 16 2 4 122.9 9 9 8 225 3704 277778 49 Ambati Rayudu CSK IND 246 78 22 14 129.5 0 - 9 223 2402 180173 50 Khaleel Ahmed DC IND 0 0 0 0 0 11 7.9 6 223 2018 151345

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com