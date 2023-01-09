Virat Kohli's Message For The Almighty

'Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared a perfect family picture with their daughter Vamika, who turns 2 on Wednesday, January 11.

Along with the adorable picture, the cricketer penned a gratitude post in Punjabi, thanking God for bestowing him with so many blessings.

As the power couple hold Vamika's hands, they can be seen walking on a beach.

'Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada (God you have bestowed me with so many blessings that I have nothing left to ask you, only want to thank you).'