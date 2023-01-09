News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Virat Kohli's Message For The Almighty

Virat Kohli's Message For The Almighty

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 09, 2023 19:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada.'

Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared a perfect family picture with their daughter Vamika, who turns 2 on Wednesday, January 11.

Along with the adorable picture, the cricketer penned a gratitude post in Punjabi, thanking God for bestowing him with so many blessings.

As the power couple hold Vamika's hands, they can be seen walking on a beach.

'Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada (God you have bestowed me with so many blessings that I have nothing left to ask you, only want to thank you).'

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Don't Write Off Virat, Rohit: Vengsarkar
Don't Write Off Virat, Rohit: Vengsarkar
Never been to college, but I think I did well: Dhoni
Never been to college, but I think I did well: Dhoni
I have not given up on T20 format: Rohit Sharma
I have not given up on T20 format: Rohit Sharma
In a first, Guv walks out amid high drama at TN House
In a first, Guv walks out amid high drama at TN House
DGCA show cause notice to AI over 'peeing' incidents
DGCA show cause notice to AI over 'peeing' incidents
Joshimath crisis: Govt ignored warnings, says expert
Joshimath crisis: Govt ignored warnings, says expert
Kanjhawala victim's family accuses her friend of theft
Kanjhawala victim's family accuses her friend of theft

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

What Virat-Anushka Did In Vrindavan

What Virat-Anushka Did In Vrindavan

Rohit, Kohli back as India eye winning start in ODIs

Rohit, Kohli back as India eye winning start in ODIs

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances