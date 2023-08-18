Virat Kohli's jaw-dropping wicket running range!

IMAGE: The mind-blowing stats that prove Virat Kohli's running between wickets is out of this world. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

Since his international cricket debut in 2008, Virat Kohli has etched his name into the annals of cricket history, emerging not only as one of the greatest all-format batters but possibly the finest the game has ever witnessed.

His elegance in strokeplay, unwavering aggression, physical prowess, ability to perform under pressure, and astounding statistics collectively paint a portrait of excellence that transcends both his playing style and personal demeanor.

Kohli's transformation from a plump, fast-food-loving individual to a paragon of fitness stands as a testament to his dedication. His strict diet and rigorous fitness routines have not only elevated his match readiness but garnered admiration and are well-chronicled through interviews and media interactions.

The impact of his fitness regimen is perhaps most evident in his running between the wickets – the 22-yard realm where cricket's pivotal action unfolds. ESPNCricinfo reveals an astonishing facet of his career: out of his monumental 25,582 international runs across 501 appearances since his debut, an impressive 13,748 runs have been amassed by converting singles into doubles and triples. This has encompassed a staggering distance of 276.57 kilometers covered while dashing between the wickets.

Comparatively, his batting partners have amassed 11,606 runs through running and covered a combined distance of 233.48 kilometers during Kohli's innings. This stark disparity underscores his exceptional fitness, hunger for runs, and acumen for exploiting scoring opportunities. His ability to swiftly turn singles into twos and twos into threes has become a mesmerizing spectacle in the cricketing world.

Kohli's unwavering consistency across all formats has solidified his status as a modern-day cricket luminary, propelling him to the echelons of the "Fab Four" batting quartet alongside Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root.

In Test cricket, since his debut in 2011, Kohli's journey has been characterized by perseverance. Overcoming initial struggles, he now boasts 8,676 runs in 111 Tests at an average of 49.29, with 29 centuries and 29 fifties. This places him as India's fifth-highest Test run-scorer and 23rd overall, on the cusp of the monumental records set by Sachin Tendulkar.

His prowess shines most luminously in ODIs, where he has amassed 12,898 runs in 275 matches at an average of 57.32. With 46 centuries and 65 half-centuries, he trails only Sachin as India's second-highest ODI run-getter and ranks fifth globally. His mastery extends to the T20 format, where he's crafted a blend of conservative and attacking play. Scoring 4,008 runs in 115 T20Is at an average of 52.73 and a strike rate of 137.96, he dominates the T20I record books.

Beyond individual brilliance, Kohli has contributed to India's cricketing achievements, including the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy triumphs, semifinal appearances in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, and the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final.

Virat Kohli's journey is a testament to relentless pursuit, unwavering dedication, and rewriting the boundaries of cricketing excellence.