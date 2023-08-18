The 2 key players for Australia at ODI World Cup!

IMAGE: Leg-spinner Adam Zampa played a vital role in Australia's maiden T20 World Cup triumph in the UAE in 2021, finishing with 13 wickets at an economy rate of just 5.81. Photograph: BCCI

Former Australia batter Mike Hussey believes spinner Adam Zampa and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will play a crucial role in the team's bid to clinch the World Cup in India later this year.

Leg-spinner Zampa, 31, was first picked in Australia's limited-overs squad in 2016 and since then has played 79 ODIs taking 131 wickets. With Indian conditions expected to favour spin bowling, Hussey believes Zampa would be the go-to bowler for Pat Cummins' side.



The wrist spinner with a skidding stock delivery played a vital role in Australia's maiden T20 World Cup triumph in the UAE in 2021, finishing with 13 wickets at an economy rate of just 5.81.



"Adam Zampa could play a big role for Australia throughout the tournament," said Hussey on Friday.



"He has been really good over the last few years."



The former cricketer added that the confidence with which Marsh is playing, he could have an enormous impact on the team's fortunes.



"And I think Mitch Marsh is someone that can certainly have a big impact. He has been given a great role, batting in the top three now and he is playing with enormous confidence. So, if he gets his confidence up, he can be a really tough man to stop."

IMAGE: All-rounder Mitchell Marsh could turn out to be one of Australia's key players at the World Cup. Photograph: BCCI

Hussey was part of the Australia side that lifted the 50-over World Cup in 2007 in the West Indies and more recently was part of England's coaching setup during their winning campaign in the T20 World Cup last year.



He also cautioned that Australia will require the services of seniors like Steve Smith to supplement the efforts of Zampa and Marsh.



"You can't rely on just one or two key players to win you a World Cup and it's going to take a collective effort. But I think for Australia to do really well, they need their big guns to really step up and I guess when you think of that, you think of Steve Smith and Pat Cummins."



The 48-year-old also believes Australia will be leading contenders for the World Cup, scheduled to commence on October 5, as the side has "got a bit of continuity as well".



"I think Australia's got a great chance as they have kept a (large) group of players together for a period of time now. They all know their roles pretty well and they've got a bit of continuity in their team as well."



Even though Australia were bundled out of the 2019 edition of the World Cup by eventual champions England, Hussey feels their chances of success are high because they keep trying to explore new methods to win.



"I think they've been trying a few little different things. They performed well in the series (in March) against India in Indian conditions and that will give them enormous confidence coming into the World Cup."



Australia defeated India 2-1 in the three-match ODI series earlier this year.



"And Australia has a great history in World Cup events. So, I know they will be very determined to do extremely well. There's so many great teams. It's hard to pick a favourite but I think Australia will give themselves a big chance to be right up there."



Australia were the first to announce their squad for the World Cup, with the five-time champions leaving out star batter Marnus Labuschagne and including uncapped spinner Tanveer Sangha in the group of 18 players, which will be pruned down to 15 prior to the cut-off date on September 28.