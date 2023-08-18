News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Smith, Starc out of South Africa tour with injuries

Smith, Starc out of South Africa tour with injuries

August 18, 2023 15:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc is recovering from a groin soreness. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Australia batter Steve Smith and fast bowler Mitchell Starc have been ruled out of the white-ball series in South Africa through injuries, but both are expected to be back in action in India next month.

 

Smith is nursing a wrist injury, while Starc is recovering from a groin soreness, both injuries sustained during the Ashes series in England.

With regular skipper Pat Cummins nursing a fractured wrist, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will lead the white-ball side, who will play three one-dayers and five T20 matches in South Africa.

"The compacted Ashes series and the World Test Championship was a heavy load for the group, and we are taking a conservative approach to the build-up to the World Cup," chief selector George Bailey said on Friday.

"With the World Cup the priority of the squad, it was determined on advice that it was best for Steve and Mitchell to join the group in India by which time we expect them to be fully fit and available for the Indian ODI series, plus the World Cup warm-up fixture."

Australia will travel to India next month to play eight limited-overs matches before beginning their ODI World Cup campaign against the same opponents on October 8 in Chennai.

To fill the void created by Smith's unavailability, Marnus Labuschagne has been added to Australia's ODI squad for the matches against South Africa, the country of his birth.

In Starc's absence, fellow left-arm quick Spencer Johnson, who was picked originally in the T20 squad, is now in contention to make his debut in both white ball formats.

Australia begin their South Africa tour with the opening T20 in Durban on August 30.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Virat-Anushka Like This Restaurant
Virat-Anushka Like This Restaurant
'The wait is almost over'
'The wait is almost over'
Dhoni's Special Connection With August 15
Dhoni's Special Connection With August 15
Dutee Chand to challenge four-year NADA ban
Dutee Chand to challenge four-year NADA ban
Caller warns of bomb on Vistara's Delhi-Pune flight
Caller warns of bomb on Vistara's Delhi-Pune flight
How Cognizant has restructured global growth markets
How Cognizant has restructured global growth markets
Gunmen knock at Bihar scribe's door, shoot him dead
Gunmen knock at Bihar scribe's door, shoot him dead

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Kohli's Score In 1st India Game Was...

Kohli's Score In 1st India Game Was...

SEE: SKY Will Leave You In Splits!

SEE: SKY Will Leave You In Splits!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances