Home  » Cricket » Virat Kohli's birthday surprise! Little Akaay steals the show

Virat Kohli's birthday surprise! Little Akaay steals the show

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 05, 2024 19:23 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with his children, Akaay and Vamika. Photograph: Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a heartwarming birthday message for her husband, Virat Kohli.

The post featured a heartwarming photo of Virat lovingly holding their children, Akaay and Vamika.

Anushka simply captioned the picture with a heart and an evil eye emoji, expressing her love and protective wishes for her family.

 

The power couple, Virat and Anushka, have been inspiring fans with their love story and family life. Their adorable children, Vamika and Akaay, have captured the hearts of millions, though the couple has chosen to keep their faces private.

The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy in 2017, now resides in London.

REDIFF CRICKET
