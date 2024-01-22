Kohli withdraws from first two Tests vs England

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC/X

India's batting mainstay Virat Kohli has pulled out of the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons, the BCCI said on Monday.

The BCCI urged the fans and media to refrain from speculating about the reason for his forced break. The five-match series begins in Hyderabad on January 25.

In an official statement, the board acknowledged Kohli's decision, citing personal situations that demand his immediate attention. The statement read, "Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management, and the selectors and has emphasised that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention."

Expressing understanding and support for Kohli's decision, the BCCI conveyed confidence in the remaining squad members, expressing belief in their capabilities to step up and deliver commendable performances in the upcoming Test series.

As of now, the selection committee has not announced a replacement for Virat Kohli in the squad.