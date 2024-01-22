News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli withdraws from first two Tests vs England

Kohli withdraws from first two Tests vs England

Source: PTI
Last updated on: January 22, 2024 15:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC/X

India's batting mainstay Virat Kohli has pulled out of the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons, the BCCI said on Monday.

The BCCI urged the fans and media to refrain from speculating about the reason for his forced break. The five-match series begins in Hyderabad on January 25.

In an official statement, the board acknowledged Kohli's decision, citing personal situations that demand his immediate attention. The statement read, "Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management, and the selectors and has emphasised that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention."

 

Expressing understanding and support for Kohli's decision, the BCCI conveyed confidence in the remaining squad members, expressing belief in their capabilities to step up and deliver commendable performances in the upcoming Test series.

As of now, the selection committee has not announced a replacement for Virat Kohli in the squad.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Captain Rohit hits the nets
PIX: Captain Rohit hits the nets
Cook frets over England's lack of prep in India
Cook frets over England's lack of prep in India
Who is responsible for the mess in Pakistan cricket?
Who is responsible for the mess in Pakistan cricket?
LORD RAM CONSECRATED IN AYODHYA
LORD RAM CONSECRATED IN AYODHYA
From 1528 To 2024: A 500-year timeline of Ram temple
From 1528 To 2024: A 500-year timeline of Ram temple
Vicky-Katrina, Ranbir-Alia At Ram Temple
Vicky-Katrina, Ranbir-Alia At Ram Temple
Ayodhya's Shows A Hat Tip To Rajamouli
Ayodhya's Shows A Hat Tip To Rajamouli

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

SEE: Sachin, Kumble, Jadeja, Mithali...

SEE: Sachin, Kumble, Jadeja, Mithali...

Keshav Maharaj Cheers Ram Mandir

Keshav Maharaj Cheers Ram Mandir

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances