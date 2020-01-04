News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli hit on finger during practice

Kohli hit on finger during practice

January 04, 2020 19:25 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli was hit in the first half of India's practice session. Photograph: PTI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was hit on the little finger of his left-hand while taking a catch on the eve of the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

The incident happened in the first half of India's practice session.

 

Team India physio Nitin Patel rushed to attend Kohli as he was seen applying the magic spray. The only notable absentee from India's practice was spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was the last to arrive on Thursday.

Both teams are playing their first T20 clash after 22 months.

India defeated the West Indies 2-1 in their last T20I series, while the Islanders are smarting from a 0-3 rout in Australia.

The task for the Lankans appears all the more difficult as they are yet to win a bilateral series against India, across all formats, since Kohli's debut 12 years ago. Since then, they have lost 16 games in a row.
However, the Lankans defeated India in 2014 World T20 final.

© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
