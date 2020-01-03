PIX: Fit-again Bumrah hits his straps in practice session

Last updated on: January 03, 2020 21:08 IST

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah, right, with Indian team's bowling coach Bharat Arun. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Jasprit Bumrah started off from where he had left before being laid low by stress fracture as he bowled flat out at the India nets in Guwahati ahead of their first T20 International against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Closely monitored by team's support headed by Ravi Shastri, Bumrah hit the straps straightway, bowling with pace on a breezy winter evening on Friday even as the Sri Lankan team decided to take rest for the day.



Bumrah was seen mixing up his deliveries as there were yorkers, variety of bouncers, bowling in tandem with Shardul Thakur and Shivam Dube. He also did the single stump practice to get his channel right.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah, left, with team-mate Sanju Samson during Indian team's net session in Guwahati. Photograph: PTI

After bowling every delivery, Bumrah was seen engaged in a discussions with the team think-tank as he continued the exercise for about 45 minutes.



The Indian fielding session was mainly about taking high catches with the likes of Virat Kohli, Bumrah, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer taking turns under lights to get into the groove at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.



The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were not seen during India's optional practice.



Having missed competitive cricket for more than three months due to his lower back injury, the three-T20I series will mark the return of Bumrah in the New Year after achieving some high points in a phenomenal 2019.

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli in the thick of things. Photograph: PTI

From three Tests in 2019, Bumrah picked 14 wickets at an average of 13.14 including two five-wicket hauls -- both against the West Indies in North Sound and Kingston, becoming the only Asian bowler in history to bag five-fors in South Africa, England, Australia and West Indies. He also had 25 wickets in 14 ODIs during the year.



At the Sabina Park, Bumrah became only the third Indian bowler after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan to record a hat-trick in the longest format.



Rain is forecast for the next two days but the Assam Cricket Association officials are confident of hosting the match.



"It's a T20 fixture and even if it rains in the morning, it will dry out by evening. Today also it rained in the morning but practice was not affected," ACA secretary Devajit Saikia said.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant during Indian team's training session. Photograph: PTI

According to the local curator, there could be some dew towards the evening as the pitch wore a tinge of grass and was closely inspected by Shastri and bowling coach Bharath Arun.



The stadium has hosted two International matches, the last being an ODI on October 21, 2018 with India hunting down West Indies' 323 with eight wickets intact in a matter of 42.1 overs.



In the solitary T20I at this venue, on October 10, 2017, India had lost to Australia by eight wickets in a low-scoring fixture that later made headlines with the team bus attacked by an angry mob on their return to the hotel.