Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli's 'decade challenge' with throwback pics

Kohli's 'decade challenge' with throwback pics

By Rediff Cricket
January 04, 2020 13:36 IST

Virat Kohli

In the new decade  many people around the world are reflecting on the past decade. 

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli also took time out to participate in the 'decade challenge' which is doing the rounds on social media. 

The 'challenge' gives us an opportunity to reflect on how the stars of today have transformed over the last ten years.

Kohli, on Friday, posted his decade comparison pictures.

Virat Kohli

In the first picture, Kohli can be seen posing with flip flops in his hands. In the end of the decade photo, he holds up a pair of shoes. "Started from them flip flops, now we here!@pumacricket," Kohli captioned the post.

The 31-year-old batsman has ended the decade with 5,775 more international runs and 22 more international hundreds than anyone else.

Rediff Cricket
