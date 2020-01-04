Kohli's 'decade challenge' with throwback pics

January 04, 2020 13:36 IST

In the new decade many people around the world are reflecting on the past decade.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli also took time out to participate in the 'decade challenge' which is doing the rounds on social media.

The 'challenge' gives us an opportunity to reflect on how the stars of today have transformed over the last ten years.

Kohli, on Friday, posted his decade comparison pictures.

In the first picture, Kohli can be seen posing with flip flops in his hands. In the end of the decade photo, he holds up a pair of shoes. "Started from them flip flops, now we here!@pumacricket," Kohli captioned the post.

The 31-year-old batsman has ended the decade with 5,775 more international runs and 22 more international hundreds than anyone else.