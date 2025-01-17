HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tendulkar acknowledges Nair's 'extraordinary' run

January 17, 2025 23:18 IST

Karun Nair has hit 5 centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament for Vidarbha

IMAGE: Karun Nair has hit 5 centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament for Vidarbha. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI Domestic/X

Karun Nair's exploits in the Vijay Hazare Trophy was on Friday termed "nothing short of extraordinary" by batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who urged the Vidarbha skipper to "keep going."

Nair has been on a roll in India's premier 50-over domestic competition, averaging a mind-boggling 752 in seven innings after amassing 752 runs with five centuries and one fifty.

Sachin Tendulkar's tweet in praise of Karun Nair's exploits

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar's tweet in praise of Karun Nair's exploits. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sachin TendulkarX

"Scoring 752 runs in 7 innings with 5 centuries is nothing short of extraordinary, @karun126," Tendulkar wrote on X.

 

"Performances like these don't just happen, they come from immense focus and hard work. Keep going strong and make every opportunity count!" he added.

Nair replied to the tweet with a heart emoji: 'Thank you so much sir means a lot.'

Tendulkar praise comes a day before the Ajit Agarkar-led national selection committee meets in Mumbai to pick the Indian squads for the upcoming Champions Trophy and the ODI series against England.

Nair's runs have powered Vidarbha into the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament, where they will take on Karnataka in Vadodara on Saturday.

Nair is only the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to score a triple century in Tests.

