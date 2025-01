Photograph: Rinku Singh/Instagram and Priya Saroj/Instagram

Batting star Rinku Singh got engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj on Friday, January 17, 2025.

Rinku was part of India's T20 World Cup team last year and also won the IPL 2024 title with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Daughter of three-time MP Toofani Saroj, Priya Saroj, 26, is a first-time MP from Uttar Pradesh's Machhlishahr constituency. She is the second-youngest candidate to be elected to the Lok Sabha.

The couple, who are yet to make a formal announcement, are expected to tie the knot soon.