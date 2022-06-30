News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Virat Kohli, Babar Azam could play together

Virat Kohli, Babar Azam could play together

June 30, 2022 14:10 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam during the T20 World Cup match in Dubai. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

India's Virat Kohli could line up beside Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in the same team next year with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) planning to revive the Afro-Asia Cup.

The 50-overs series was first played in 2005 before being discontinued after its next edition in 2007 as relations between India and Pakistan soured.

 

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene led an Asia XI that also included players from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh in the last edition, beating an Africa side comprising cricketers from South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya 3-0.

India and Pakistan have suspended bilateral cricket and their players do not take part in the other country's T20 leagues, but the arch-rivals still draw massive crowds whenever they face each other at global tournaments.

ACC President Jay Shah, also the secretary of the influential Indian board, told Reuters the Cup's return may get rubber-stamped at an ACC meeting next month.

"We have gone through some proposals on this subject," he said.

"It is a premium tournament which will not only generate revenue but also help develop cricket in Africa. We are currently working on the legal aspects."

The ACC will look to identify a venue for the competition on the sidelines of the International Cricket Council's annual general meeting in Birmingham, where it will also seek to ratify its development programmes for junior and women's cricket.

"These will be tabled during our meeting where these measures will be ratified and put into action," Shah added.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
