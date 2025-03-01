'Virat has big match temperament'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli was back in form with a century against Pakistan in their Champions Trophy Group game last Sunday. Photograph: Ash Allen/Reuters

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar on Friday lauded Virat Kohli for his brilliant century in the high-stakes Champions Trophy match against Pakistan, saying the star batter was bound to shine as he has got a "big match temperament".

Kohli's unbeaten century (100 not out) was a key factor in India's dominant six-wicket win over their arch-rivals. The win also booked a semifinal spot for India with a game to spare.

"Virat is an outstanding cricketer -- one of the best in the world. Although he hadn't been scoring runs of late, I knew he would come through in a big match because of his ability to rise to the occasion. He's got a big match temperament," said Vengsarkar here.

Reflecting on Kohli's match-winning performance, Vengsarkar said, "Not only did he score a hundred, but he remained not out until the very end, which is really important for the team. This kind of contribution is very important from a senior player."

He also praised Kohli's fitness and passion for the game, wishing him continued success in the tournament.

"I hope he continues this form throughout the rest of the competition. He's extremely fit, focused, and passionate about cricket."

Vengsarkar also said India have a very good chance to win the Champions Trophy.

"India are doing extremely well in all the matches they have played so far. The team looks strong, with good all-rounders and excellent spinners. We have got very good chance. I hope they would do well.

"New Zealand, Australia are also very good but they would have to adapt in Dubai. India have been in dubai for some time they have got best chance to win."

On the ongoing wicketkeeping debate, Vengsarkar shared his thoughts on KL Rahul's role as India's designated wicketkeeper ahead of the flamboyant Rishabh Pant.

"It's not only Gautam Gambhir's decision, there's also a selection committee involved in making these choices," he explained.

"We need to wait and see how Rahul performs as wicketkeeper. Pant has done exceptionally well in all formats, so let's wait and see how things unfold."

India will face New Zealand in their final group A league match on Sunday, with their semifinal spot already secured.