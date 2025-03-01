HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Virat has big match temperament'

'Virat has big match temperament'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 01, 2025 00:41 IST

x

 Virat Kohli was back in form with a century against Pakistan in their Champions Trophy Group game last Sunday

IMAGE: Virat Kohli was back in form with a century against Pakistan in their Champions Trophy Group game last Sunday. Photograph: Ash Allen/Reuters

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar on Friday lauded Virat Kohli for his brilliant century in the high-stakes Champions Trophy match against Pakistan, saying the star batter was bound to shine as he has got a "big match temperament".

Kohli's unbeaten century (100 not out) was a key factor in India's dominant six-wicket win over their arch-rivals. The win also booked a semifinal spot for India with a game to spare.

"Virat is an outstanding cricketer -- one of the best in the world. Although he hadn't been scoring runs of late, I knew he would come through in a big match because of his ability to rise to the occasion. He's got a big match temperament," said Vengsarkar here.

 

Reflecting on Kohli's match-winning performance, Vengsarkar said, "Not only did he score a hundred, but he remained not out until the very end, which is really important for the team. This kind of contribution is very important from a senior player."

He also praised Kohli's fitness and passion for the game, wishing him continued success in the tournament.

"I hope he continues this form throughout the rest of the competition. He's extremely fit, focused, and passionate about cricket."

Vengsarkar also said India have a very good chance to win the Champions Trophy.

"India are doing extremely well in all the matches they have played so far. The team looks strong, with good all-rounders and excellent spinners. We have got very good chance. I hope they would do well.

"New Zealand, Australia are also very good but they would have to adapt in Dubai. India have been in dubai for some time they have got best chance to win."

On the ongoing wicketkeeping debate, Vengsarkar shared his thoughts on KL Rahul's role as India's designated wicketkeeper ahead of the flamboyant Rishabh Pant.

"It's not only Gautam Gambhir's decision, there's also a selection committee involved in making these choices," he explained.

"We need to wait and see how Rahul performs as wicketkeeper. Pant has done exceptionally well in all formats, so let's wait and see how things unfold."

India will face New Zealand in their final group A league match on Sunday, with their semifinal spot already secured.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Door still open for Afghanistan to make semis?
Door still open for Afghanistan to make semis?
Rahul: 'There Is Competition With Pant'
Rahul: 'There Is Competition With Pant'
What Was Rohit Doing At Gold Souk?
What Was Rohit Doing At Gold Souk?
Will India tweak Playing XI against NZ?
Will India tweak Playing XI against NZ?
'Anytime You Take On India, It's Big'
'Anytime You Take On India, It's Big'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Ways To Say I Love You

webstory image 2

11 Cool Things To Do At Mumbai Airport

webstory image 3

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

VIDEOS

Heavy rains, flash floods wreak havoc in Kullu, several vehicles washed away1:34

Heavy rains, flash floods wreak havoc in Kullu, several...

Shruti Haasan stuns in a black outfit1:17

Shruti Haasan stuns in a black outfit

Disha Patani is too hot to handle0:29

Disha Patani is too hot to handle

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD