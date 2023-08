IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Cafe A LA Mer in Barbados. Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma couldn't stop raving about the meal at Cafe A LA Mer in Barbados during India's tour of the West Indies.

'Must visit in Barbados @cafealamer18 some of the best food we ever ate', Kohli declared on Instagram, as he posed with Anushka at the restaurant.



High praise for Cafe A LA Mer from Kohli, who owns a couple of swanky restaurants in India and is very particular about his diet.

Wonder what veg dishes Cafe A LA Mer served the vegetarian couple.