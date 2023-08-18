News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni's Special Connection With August 15

Dhoni's Special Connection With August 15

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 18, 2023 05:50 IST
MS Dhoni

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

In a touching demonstration of unwavering patriotism, Mahendra Singh Dhoni marked Independence Day by raising the Tricolour at his Ranchi home.

 

Video: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Three years ago, on the same date, Dhoni bid a heartfelt farewell to the international cricket stage, making August 15 a poignant milestone for him. This date bears additional significance, as it also marks the birthday of Dhoni's mother, Devaki Devi.

Sakshi Dhoni

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Sakshi Singh Dhoni took to Instagram to unveil the heartfelt importance of Independence Day for her husband through a series of images commemorating her mother-in-law's birthday.

Ziva Dhoni

REDIFF CRICKET
