Dhoni's Special Connection With August 15

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

In a touching demonstration of unwavering patriotism, Mahendra Singh Dhoni marked Independence Day by raising the Tricolour at his Ranchi home.

Video: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Three years ago, on the same date, Dhoni bid a heartfelt farewell to the international cricket stage, making August 15 a poignant milestone for him. This date bears additional significance, as it also marks the birthday of Dhoni's mother, Devaki Devi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Sakshi Singh Dhoni took to Instagram to unveil the heartfelt importance of Independence Day for her husband through a series of images commemorating her mother-in-law's birthday.