Virat and Anushka's Delhi Date!

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli, the cricketer, melted hearts on Friday as he shared a delightful picture of himself with his beloved wife, Anushka Sharma.

The couple was captured beaming with joy as they posed together, presumably at a restaurant in Delhi.

Virat kept it simple by adding heart and infinity emojis to the post, letting the picture speak for itself.

Anushka looked stunning in an orange ensemble, while Virat looked dapper in a black shirt.

Earlier this week, the couple was seen taking a selfie together in Delhi, as Virat shared their picture on instagram with a caption that read, "Out and about in Delhi."