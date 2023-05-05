News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Virat and Anushka's Delhi Date!

Virat and Anushka's Delhi Date!

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 05, 2023 17:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli, the cricketer, melted hearts on Friday as he shared a delightful picture of himself with his beloved wife, Anushka Sharma.

 

The couple was captured beaming with joy as they posed together, presumably at a restaurant in Delhi.

Virat kept it simple by adding heart and infinity emojis to the post, letting the picture speak for itself.

Anushka looked stunning in an orange ensemble, while Virat looked dapper in a black shirt.

Earlier this week, the couple was seen taking a selfie together in Delhi, as Virat shared their picture on instagram with a caption that read, "Out and about in Delhi."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Parineeti and Raghav Chadha turn heads at IPL match
Parineeti and Raghav Chadha turn heads at IPL match
GT's Miller, daughter steal hearts with workout pic
GT's Miller, daughter steal hearts with workout pic
CSK's day off! Dhoni plays TT; Jadeja enjoys golf
CSK's day off! Dhoni plays TT; Jadeja enjoys golf
Sensex, Nifty tank over 1% on losses in HDFC twins
Sensex, Nifty tank over 1% on losses in HDFC twins
Recipe: Sindhi Dal Curry
Recipe: Sindhi Dal Curry
Napoli revive Maradona memories
Napoli revive Maradona memories
India at British coronation: Durbars, crowns, tiaras...
India at British coronation: Durbars, crowns, tiaras...

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Virushka's day out in Delhi!

Virushka's day out in Delhi!

Mumbai vs Punjab: Star-studded stands in Mohali!

Mumbai vs Punjab: Star-studded stands in Mohali!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances