Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pant Will Be Coming Back Soon: Siraj

Pant Will Be Coming Back Soon: Siraj

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 17, 2023 16:12 IST
Rishabh Pant

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohammed Siraj/Instagram
 

As Rishabh Pant continues his recovery from the injuries he sustained in the horrible car accident last December at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, his team-mates frequently pay him visits. The latest being Mohammed Siraj.

Remember that memorable image from the Gabba two years ago when Siraj hugged Pant after he had scored the winning runs to ensure a famous Indian victory.

Siraj took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture alongside Pant, saying, 'Good things are coming just keep believing'.

