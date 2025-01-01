HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Vinod Kambli discharged from hospital

January 01, 2025 18:59 IST

Vinod Kambli

IMAGE: Vinod Kambli is now 'completely fit' though he will have to take certain precautions, said Dr Vivek Trivedi. Photograph: Vinod Kambli/Instagram

Former India batsman Vinod Kambli was discharged from a private hospital at Bhiwandi in Thane district on Wednesday afternoon after undergoing treatment for nearly two weeks.

He walked out of the hospital around 4 pm.

Kambli, 52, was initially admitted to Akruti Hospital for urinary

infection and cramps, but the doctors later said that clots were found in his brain.

In a New Year's message, Kambli, talking to the waiting media, made an appeal to the people to shun alcohol and narcotic drugs, saying that vices can destroy one's life.

 

He would soon be back on the field, the former swashbuckling batsman said.

Kambli is now 'completely fit' though he will have to take certain precautions, said Dr Vivek Trivedi who treated him.

A video showing the former cricketer wearing a Team India jersey and wielding a bat before he left the hospital went viral on social media.

Source: PTI
