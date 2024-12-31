Kambli Dances To Chak De In Hospital

IMAGE: A screengrab of Vinod Kambli dancing in his hospital room.

Ailing cricketer Vinod Kambli brought smiles to cricket fans with a heartwarming video.

Despite undergoing treatment for health issues at a Thane hospital, Kambli was seen cheerfully dancing to the iconic Chak De song in his hospital room.

The video, widely shared on social media, offered a glimpse of Kambli's positive spirit.

Doctors at the hospital reported an improvement in his condition on Monday, although he remains frail.

The 52 year old was initially admitted to hospital on December 21 after experiencing urinary infection and muscle cramps. Subsequent medical examinations revealed the presence of blood clots in his brain.

Just three days after his hospitalisation, Kambli demonstrated his resilience by singing a motivational song and expressing gratitude to friends and well-wishers for their unwavering support.