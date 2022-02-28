News
Vinod Kambli crashes car into building gate; arrested

Vinod Kambli crashes car into building gate; arrested

Source: PTI
February 28, 2022 08:37 IST
IMAGE: Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli was released on bail after he was arrested for for ramming his car into the gate of his residential society in Bandra in Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: Vinod Kambli/Instagram

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli was arrested for ramming his car into the gate of his residential society in Bandra in Mumbai on Sunday, a police official said.

 

He said Kambli, who also allegedly argued with the complex's watchman and some residents after the incident, was released on bail later.

Kambli has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage), the Bandra police station official added.

Source: PTI
