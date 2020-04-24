SEE: Kambli's special birthday greeting for Tendulkar

April 24, 2020 14:45 IST

It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 47th birthday today and while all of India has been pouring in their wishes for the Master Blaster, Vinod Kambli, couldn't be far behind.

True to form, Kambli made it a point to make his greeting a special one for best buddy.

The former India batsman crooned a Bollywood classic to wish his childhood friend and added a little note to go with it on his Twitter handle, writing: “This one is specially for you my friend @sachin_rt on your special day. A tribute to the wonderful years we have been together and to forever! Happiest birthday Master! #HappyBirthdaySachin.”

SEE: Vinod Kambli's special birthday greeting for Sachin Tendulkar. Video: Kind courtesy, Vinod Kambli/Twitter