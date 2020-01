Source:

Edited By:

January 22, 2020 10:44 IST

Sachin Tendulkar, on Tuesday, January 21, challenged childhood friend Vinod Kambli to rap the Cricket Wali Beat song.

The Master Blaster was seen giving Kambli a one week deadline to execute the Challenge.

Cricket Wali Beat -- conceptualised and curated by Shamir Tandon and released on April 3, 2017 -- is Sachin's unique collaboration with music star Sonu Nigam.

The rap is dedicated to every single player with whom Sachin played in six World Cups.