Shubman Gill to make Ranji Trophy return after Australia debacle

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 14, 2025 17:19 IST

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill's last Ranji Trophy appearance for Punjab was in 2022, when he played against Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-finals in Alur. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill is set to join Punjab for their Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka, to be played in Bengaluru from January 23.

Gill struggled during the Border Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, where he managed just 93 runs from three matches at an average of 18.60, with a highest score of 31.

During the series, head coach Gautam Gambhir had spoken about the need for senior players to show up in Ranji Trophy games if they were truly committed to red-ball cricket.

 

The BCCI brass has also been vocal in insisting that stars should not opt out of domestic marquee events if the international schedule allows them a window to turn up.

Gill's last Ranji Trophy appearance for Punjab was in 2022, when he played against Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-finals in Alur.

The Punjab squad is yet be announced but according to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Gill has confirmed his availability for the Ranji game.

Gill will have an opportunity to work with Punjab coach Wasim Jaffer -- the highest run-getter in Ranji Trophy history.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish
