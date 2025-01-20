Vice-captain Axar knows with power comes responsibility

'When you are in the leadership group you have to make some harsh decisions.'



IMAGE: Axar Patel, vice-captain of the Indian team for the T20I series, says the T20 team is 'settled'. Photograph: BCCI

Openers are the only ones with a fixed slot in the Indian T20 line-up and the batting order that follows will be made up of "multiple floaters", new vice-captain Axar Patel said on Monday while spelling out the team's strategy ahead the five-match series against England.

India will start their campaign against England in a five-match T20I series at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Asked about being a floater in batting order, the all-rounder replied: "...it's not just about me; it applies to everyone in the team.

"Right from the start of 2024, we had decided to have a fixed opening slot, and from No. 3 to No. 7, everyone has been told to be flexible based on the situation, combinations, and match-ups."

Axar, who is now a part of the team management for the series, spoke in a manner that reminded one of Rohit Sharma's interaction before the 2023 ODI World Cup where he called for flexibility in the middle-order.

"There is no fixed position where a particular batter will always play...it's the same for everyone in that range (between Nos 3 to 7), depending on who is having a great day, which we assess during practice sessions.

"In T20 cricket, it's all about utilising the right batter in the right situation."

There is not much that changes for Axar as Suryakumar Yadav's deputy except for the fact that he will now also be a part of certain hard calls that are taken by the team management.

"It's been only one day. Yes, we (skipper Surya, head coach Gautam Gambhir and myself) have had a discussion. There is an extra responsibility on the leadership group. There is not much of a change. Obviously, we have a settled T20 side, there is not much pressure."

"When you come into the leadership group, obviously you have to take some harsh decisions. Those also we have spoken about. It is about having a genuine opinion and keeping trust on each other."

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami bowls in the nets on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

This is the national team's first game after the Test debacle in Australia and the all-rounder doesn't want to fret on the bygones.

"Hum yeh bhi baat karte hain ki, jo ho gaya woh ho gaya, woh wapas nahin aanewala (Let bygones be bygones). It is about taking the positives into our next series," he said.

Axar also welcomed veteran pacer Mohammed Shami's return to the national set-up for the first time since ODI World Cup final on November 19, 2023. Shami had been struggling with a knee niggle after recuperating from an ankle surgery.

"It's a very positive thing for the team. The last time he (Shami) played was in the ODI World Cup final, and since his recovery, he has performed well in both the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare tournaments," he said, referring to Shami's recent comeback in the domestic circuit.

"Whenever a senior player makes a comeback, it gives a big boost to the team. We all know what Shami bhai brings to the table, whether it's with the new ball or in the death overs.

"His presence, especially with the new ball, is a huge advantage for the team. Hopefully, he continues the same form he showcased in the World Cup."