Shami Is 'Back On Track'

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 20, 2025 13:54 IST

SEE: Mohammed Shami went full tilt at a training session in Kolkata on Sunday. Video: BCCI/X
 

Mohammed Sham was back in the India nets on Sunday, following a long lay-off due to injury and surgery last year.

Shami bent his back at practice and showed he is match ready as India take on England in the opening T20I in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22.

Returning to the national side after a 14-month injury lay-off, Shami displayed promising signs, bowling at full tilt for over an hour.

Initially running in with short strides, he bowled for nearly an hour before participating in a cautious fielding drill to test his knee.

BCCI posted a video on X called Back on track ft Shami and captioned the post: 'He's BACK Team India... Mohd. Shami Eden Gardens. Just perfect.'

Mohammed Shami bowls in the nets

REDIFF CRICKET
