KCA President Rips Into Sanju Samson

'You cannot come and play for Kerala whenever you feel like.'

IMAGE: Sanju Samson has come under fire for skipping the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Photograph: BCCI

Kerala Cricket Association President Jayesh George lashed out at Sanju Samson for missing the Vijay Hazare Trophy, saying that the batter cannot play for his state 'whenever he feels like'.

Samson was a notable omissions from India's Champions Trophy squad announced on Saturday.

K L Rahul and Rishabh Pant were selected as two wicket-keeping options over Sanju who failed to turn up for Kerala's Vijay Hazare Trophy camp in December.

On December 18, Kerala dropped their captain from the team. After two matches of the tournament were played by December 23, Samson informed the authorities that he would be available for the remaining games. However, he was ignored for selection and did not feature in the tournament at all.

KCA President Jayesh George launched a scathing attack on Samson for skipping his domestic cricket duties. 'You cannot come and play for Kerala whenever you feel like,' George told Wisden on Sunday,

'Hemang Amin [the BCCI COO] asked me if there was disciplinary action taken against Samson that held him back from playing in the Vijay Hazare games. I replied in the negative and he would not have been up for Champions Trophy consideration had I suggested otherwise.'

With the Board of Control for Cricket in India laying more emphasis on domestic cricket of late, Samson's nonchalance towards participating in the tournament probably did not go down well with the selectors.

Samson last featured for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the premier domestic T20 competition. In five matches, he scored 136 runs at an average of 27.20 and a strike rate of 149.45, with best score of 75.

In 16 ODIs since his debut in the format back in 2021, Samson has scored 510 runs in 14 innings at an average of 56.66 and a strike rate of 99.60, with a best score of 108, and three fifties to his name.

In his last ODI for India, he smashed a century against South Africa at Paarl in December 2023.

He also found his footing in T20Is last year smashing an explosive ton against Bangladesh, followed by two centuries against South Africa away from home.

In 13 T20Is last year, Samson has 436 runs at an average of 43.60, with a strike rate of over 180, three centuries and a fifty to his name. His best score was 111.

In his last 13 innings for India starting from his maiden ODI ton, Samson has made 544 runs at an average of 49.45, with a strike rate of 152.45. He has scored four centuries and a fifty, with the best score of 111.

India's Group Stage Fixtures:

February 20: India vs Bangladesh, Dubai

February 23: India vs Pakistan, Dubai

March 2: India vs New Zealand, Dubai