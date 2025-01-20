HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » What will be the right playing combos for India in CT?

What will be the right playing combos for India in CT?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
Share:

January 20, 2025 12:32 IST

Having Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel in the playing XI could prove to India's benefit, reckons Suresh Raina 

IMAGE: Having Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel in the playing XI could prove to India's benefit, reckons Suresh Raina. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina reckons that India's strong bowling line-up will make a difference in their Champions Trophy campaign but it will Hardik Pandya who will be a cog in India's wheel in the ICC tournament.  

Hardik was named in India's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy, starting from February 9.

Speaking to Star Sports Press Room, Raina said: 'Arshdeep Singh will be crucial alongside Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah will be lethal against batters, but the most important role will be Hardik Pandya' -- -when he bowls and whether he bowls in tandem with Kuldeep Yadav,' Raina said.

 

'Will Axar Patel play? Will Washington Sundar play? The combination matters. If it is Hardik and Axar, the batting depth increases, which is advantageous. The middle overs will be critical.' he added.

Raina also laid emphasis on how Kuldeep Yadav could be a lynchpin in India's success.

'We have seen how Kuldeep bowled to Babar Azam and changed the game. He has worked hard at the NCA (National Cricket Academy), refined his action, and now deceives batsmen more effectively. Rohit Sharma deserves credit for utilising Kuldeep's unique style. His action and bowling are different, and batters have to be extra cautious against him,' Raina said.

The freshest challenge awaiting India is the ICC Champions Trophy, starting from February 19 till March 9. The tournament will be hosted by Pakistan and UAE, with India playing its matches in UAE under a hybrid model.

India will start their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. The biggest match of the tournament between two arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on February 23. India's last league match will be against New Zealand on March 2.

Image used for representational purposes

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

KCA President Rips Into Sanju Samson
KCA President Rips Into Sanju Samson
Did You Know Gavaskar Could Dance?
Did You Know Gavaskar Could Dance?
PIX: Neeraj Chopra weds Himani!
PIX: Neeraj Chopra weds Himani!
Good news as Shami bends back in intense nets session
Good news as Shami bends back in intense nets session
Pant to be unveiled as LSG captain
Pant to be unveiled as LSG captain

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio: 12-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

The Top 10 IITs In India

webstory image 3

Meet India's Champions Trophy 15

VIDEOS

Watch: Three freed Israeli hostages arrive in Israel0:44

Watch: Three freed Israeli hostages arrive in Israel

Watch: Moment when 3 Israeli hostages reunited with families after 472 days2:19

Watch: Moment when 3 Israeli hostages reunited with...

Watch: Moment Hamas released 3 Israeli hostages3:10

Watch: Moment Hamas released 3 Israeli hostages

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD