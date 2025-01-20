What will be the right playing combos for India in CT?

IMAGE: Having Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel in the playing XI could prove to India's benefit, reckons Suresh Raina. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina reckons that India's strong bowling line-up will make a difference in their Champions Trophy campaign but it will Hardik Pandya who will be a cog in India's wheel in the ICC tournament.

Hardik was named in India's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy, starting from February 9.

Speaking to Star Sports Press Room, Raina said: 'Arshdeep Singh will be crucial alongside Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah will be lethal against batters, but the most important role will be Hardik Pandya' -- -when he bowls and whether he bowls in tandem with Kuldeep Yadav,' Raina said.

'Will Axar Patel play? Will Washington Sundar play? The combination matters. If it is Hardik and Axar, the batting depth increases, which is advantageous. The middle overs will be critical.' he added.

Raina also laid emphasis on how Kuldeep Yadav could be a lynchpin in India's success.

'We have seen how Kuldeep bowled to Babar Azam and changed the game. He has worked hard at the NCA (National Cricket Academy), refined his action, and now deceives batsmen more effectively. Rohit Sharma deserves credit for utilising Kuldeep's unique style. His action and bowling are different, and batters have to be extra cautious against him,' Raina said.

The freshest challenge awaiting India is the ICC Champions Trophy, starting from February 19 till March 9. The tournament will be hosted by Pakistan and UAE, with India playing its matches in UAE under a hybrid model.

India will start their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. The biggest match of the tournament between two arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on February 23. India's last league match will be against New Zealand on March 2.