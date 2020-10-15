News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Veteran commentator Bhimani who called tied Test dies

Veteran commentator Bhimani who called tied Test dies

Source: PTI
October 15, 2020 16:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bhimani was commentating when Sunil Gavaskar became the first player to reach 10,000 runs in Test cricket, during the drawn match against Pakistan in Ahmedabad in 1987.

IMAGE: Kishore Bhimani was commentating when Sunil Gavaskar became the first player to reach 10,000 runs in Test cricket, during the drawn match against Pakistan in Ahmedabad in 1987. Photograph: Twitter

Veteran sports journalist and cricket commentator Kishore Bhimani has died at the age of 74, family sources said on Thursday.

He is survived by his wife Rita and son Gautam who is also a well-known TV personality.

"He had suffered a cerebral attack a few days back and was undergoing treatment," a family source said.

 

Bhimani was one of the most recognised English voices of the 1980s.

Following his death, tributes poured in from all quarters.

"RIP Kishore Bhimani. He was one of the good Old Fashioned cricket writers who took cricket writings like a player who takes to playing…Condolences to his spouse Rita & son Gautam… GodBless All Always.. Fondly," legendary Indian spinner Bishan Singh Bedi tweeted.

"Farewell Kishore Bhimani. Cricket journalist and a true lover of #Kolkata," politician Derek O'Brien wrote on Twitter.

Bhimani was commentating when Sunil Gavaskar became the first player to reach 10,000 runs in Test cricket, during the drawn match against Pakistan in Ahmedabad in 1987.

One of the most sought-after Indian cricket writers who would be wooed by British publications in the 1980s, Bhimani was also on air during the final moments of the famous 1986 tied Test against Australia at Chepauk.

It is said that Imran Khan, during his captaincy days, was a regular at Bhimani's residence whenever he was in Kolkata.

Bhimani had worked for Kolkata daily 'The Statesman', was a noted columnist and wrote 'The Accidental Godman'.

He was the president of Calcutta Sports Journalists Club from 1978 to 1980.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Delhi's Nortje bowls fastest ball in IPL history
Delhi's Nortje bowls fastest ball in IPL history
Turning Point: No Stokes, no hopes as RR lose plot
Turning Point: No Stokes, no hopes as RR lose plot
Star Performers: Nortje, Rabada elevate DC
Star Performers: Nortje, Rabada elevate DC
Nitish insulted my father: Chirag Paswan on split
Nitish insulted my father: Chirag Paswan on split
Srikanth cruises into Denmark Open quarters
Srikanth cruises into Denmark Open quarters
IMF warns about 2 big challenges - Covid and growth
IMF warns about 2 big challenges - Covid and growth
Vivek Oberoi's home raided in drugs case
Vivek Oberoi's home raided in drugs case

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

Mary Kom inspires me, says Virat Kohli

Mary Kom inspires me, says Virat Kohli

IPL 2020: CUTEST dad-daughter duo

IPL 2020: CUTEST dad-daughter duo

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use